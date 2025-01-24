President Donald Trump Repeals Civil Rights Era Measure In Expansive Anti-DEI Executive Order

It’s probably too early to tell how history will remember the story of President Donald Trump, but Black History—the story of America that the MAGA world would sooner propagandize into white-and-fragile oblivion than see it normalized in educational curricula—will be clear who Trump is and that his administration was one of white nationalism.

From Axios:

LBJ’s order gave the Secretary of Labor the authority to ensure equal opportunity for people of color and women in federal contractors’ recruitment, hiring, training and other employment practices It required federal contractors to refrain from employment discrimination and take affirmative action to ensure equal opportunity “based on race, color, religion, and national origin.” The order came more than a year after Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and just months after he signed the Voting Rights Act following violent attacks on voting rights advocates in Selma, Ala. The reversal comes after five GOP presidents—including Trump during his first term—kept the Johnson executive order in place, while others expanded it through amendments. Segregationists during Johnson’s time opposed the executive order.

Black History will undoubtedly remember diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives as what they were: efforts to remove systematically placed roadblocks that ensured white men were the only Americans who could fully access the American dream.

Trump and the MAGA-fied GOP have mischaracterized DEI as anti-white discrimination just as they have mischaracterized America’s historic hiring and higher education practices as a meritocracy.

It has never been about merit, and that’s exactly why white men, regardless of their qualifications or lack thereof, dominate virtually every major industry and entity in America, including its federal government.

Everything else is just a big white lie.

