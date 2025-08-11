LOVE

Certain Traits May Predispose People To Lifelong Singlehood

Never Boo’d Up? Your ‘Big 5 Personality Traits’ Could Be Why You’re Still Single

Published on August 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Heartbroken girl depressed to see her ex-boyfriend with another woman
Source: Prostock-Studio / Getty

A study published in Psychological Science on Nov. 24, 2024, suggests that certain personality traits may predispose individuals to lifelong singlehood. According to the research, those who struggle to find companionship throughout their lives tend to be less outgoing, less conscientious, and less open compared to people who have been married or in long-term relationships.

Using data from the Survey of Health, Ageing, and Retirement in Europe (SHARE), which included 77,064 participants across 27 countries, the study, conducted by researchers at the University of Bremen, examined the Big Five personality traits: openness to experience, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism, along with life satisfaction, in lifelong singles versus ever-partnered individuals. To explore the possible traits linked to enduring singlehood, the researchers divided participants into five groups: currently partnered, never lived with a partner, never married, or never experienced any long-term relationship.

Related Stories

The findings revealed that individuals who had never been in a long-term relationship scored lower in extroversion, openness, and conscientiousness compared to those who had been in a relationship or married at some point. They also reported lower life satisfaction on average. These effects were more pronounced among individuals who had never been partnered, compared to those who had never been married or never cohabited. Lifelong singles also showed significant differences in extraversion and conscientiousness, but no notable differences in neuroticism.

Julia Stern, a senior researcher behind the eye-opening study at the University of Bremen noted to the New York Post that “people who are more extroverted are more likely to enter a relationship” compared to those who have never been in a relationship. 

RELATED CONTENT: Spill The ‘Tea’ — This Women-Only App Is Exposing Men You Should Avoid

I’m A Single Black Female — Here’s How I Fight The Stigma And Embrace The Beauty

How can lifelong singles find romance?
Brokenhearted young woman holds the pieces after break up, divorce
Source: Meeko Media

Further analysis indicated that these personality differences were more pronounced in men, especially in traits like conscientiousness, openness, and neuroticism. Notably, the gap in extraversion and conscientiousness was larger among childless individuals than those with children. Additionally, country-level factors, such as the gender ratio and cultural differences in singlehood, influenced the results. In countries with a higher proportion of men, the differences in neuroticism between lifelong singles and ever-partnered individuals were more significant.

Is there a way to help lifelong singles find love? Stern suggests creating programs designed to reduce singlehood, taking into account these personality traits, and connecting singles with others who share similar interests and values.

“If they have people who care for them or look out for them regularly, this might help,” Stern added.

 

RELATED CONTENT: I’m A Single Black Female — Here’s How I Fight The Stigma And Embrace The Beauty

Your Pearls Are Pretty—But Are They Making You Undateable?

Related Tags

Newsletter Singlehood study traits

More from MadameNoire
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close