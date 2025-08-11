Never Boo’d Up? Your ‘Big 5 Personality Traits’ Could Be Why You’re Still Single

Source: Prostock-Studio / Getty

A study published in Psychological Science on Nov. 24, 2024, suggests that certain personality traits may predispose individuals to lifelong singlehood. According to the research, those who struggle to find companionship throughout their lives tend to be less outgoing, less conscientious, and less open compared to people who have been married or in long-term relationships.

Using data from the Survey of Health, Ageing, and Retirement in Europe (SHARE), which included 77,064 participants across 27 countries, the study, conducted by researchers at the University of Bremen, examined the Big Five personality traits: openness to experience, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism, along with life satisfaction, in lifelong singles versus ever-partnered individuals. To explore the possible traits linked to enduring singlehood, the researchers divided participants into five groups: currently partnered, never lived with a partner, never married, or never experienced any long-term relationship.

The findings revealed that individuals who had never been in a long-term relationship scored lower in extroversion, openness, and conscientiousness compared to those who had been in a relationship or married at some point. They also reported lower life satisfaction on average. These effects were more pronounced among individuals who had never been partnered, compared to those who had never been married or never cohabited. Lifelong singles also showed significant differences in extraversion and conscientiousness, but no notable differences in neuroticism.

Julia Stern, a senior researcher behind the eye-opening study at the University of Bremen noted to the New York Post that “people who are more extroverted are more likely to enter a relationship” compared to those who have never been in a relationship.

How can lifelong singles find romance?

Further analysis indicated that these personality differences were more pronounced in men, especially in traits like conscientiousness, openness, and neuroticism. Notably, the gap in extraversion and conscientiousness was larger among childless individuals than those with children. Additionally, country-level factors, such as the gender ratio and cultural differences in singlehood, influenced the results. In countries with a higher proportion of men, the differences in neuroticism between lifelong singles and ever-partnered individuals were more significant.

Is there a way to help lifelong singles find love? Stern suggests creating programs designed to reduce singlehood, taking into account these personality traits, and connecting singles with others who share similar interests and values.

“If they have people who care for them or look out for them regularly, this might help,” Stern added.

