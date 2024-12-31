Black Mississippi Teen Tragically Killed After Tree Falls On Her Home During Storm

Ty’Keria Rogers, an 18-year-old from Natchez, Mississippi, died tragically after a tree fell on the front porch of her home amid a severe tornado storm, according to WLBT. Two others were injured during the incident on Dec. 28.

Emergency responders in Natchez, Mississippi, attempted to rescue Ty’Keria by using chainsaws to remove the tree’s branches, according to Police Chief Cal Green. Unfortunately, the high school student did not survive her injuries. The severity of the injuries sustained by the two survivors of the incident remains unclear.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” Green told WLBT of the incident. “It’s so devastating.”

A candlelight vigil was held on Dec. 29 at Natchez High School to honor Ty’Keria, a senior and beloved cheerleader captain. She was set to graduate in May, according to WJTV. The school paid tribute to her legacy with a heartfelt post on their Facebook page, remembering the impact she made on her peers and the community.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of one of our students, Ty’Keria Rogers, a senior and beloved cheerleader captain at Natchez High School, who tragically passed away during Saturday night’s storm,” the message read. “Ty’Keria was a bright light in our school and community, known for her talent, energy, and uplifting spirit. Her passing leaves a deep void in our hearts.”

The post added, “The Natchez-Adams School District extends its heartfelt condolences to Ty’Keria’sfamily, friends, and loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time. We are committed to supporting our students and staff as we grieve this loss together. Grief counselors will be available on campus to provide comfort and assistance to those who need it.”

Natchez Adams School District Superintendent Zandra McDonald said she witnessed first responders try to rescue the teen.

Natchez Adams School District Superintendent Zandra McDonald also shared an emotional post on Facebook, expressing that she was at a loss for words to describe the immense loss the community felt after Ty’Keria’s passing.

“When my daughter told me the news that was being shared, I thought surely not [Tykeria].When I couldn’t get the answers I needed, I headed to her residence. When I arrived, the only words that escaped from my lips were “Lord, have mercy. Please let her survive and be okay!” But from that moment forward, I had no more words.”

McDonald said she witnessed first responders searching through debris for Ty’Keria and the heartbreaking pain of Ty’Keria’s family as they cried in anguish desperate for first responders to rescue her.

“As I watched a mama, grandmother, aunts and uncles pace, cry and scream in agony—no words,” her heartbreaking post continued. “As I stood silently beside coworkers and parents and former students who had the same tears in their eyes as I did—no words. As I watched a young man scream that this is the type of stuff that makes you question God—no words. As I watched the coroner’s van slowly maneuver pass the crowd, understanding the gravity of its presence—NO WORDS.”

McDonald described the high school student as “energetic, funny, and personable” and asked her followers to pray for Ty’Keria’s family.

She added, “Today is beyond belief. Earlier, I thought the storm had once again bypassed our community and we had been spared, unaware of the tragedy that was advancing towards us…Please pray for Ms. Rogers. She loved her baby girl with every fiber of her being and worked tirelessly to give her a great life. Pray for Ty’Keria’s siblings, family, cheer squad/coaches, classmates, high school/district admin, teachers, and staff—Just pray for our community. I believe we are all in shock.”

A GoFundMe has been created by the family to help out with Ty’Keria’s funeral expenses and to help the family with home repairs following the tragic storm. “Every donation, no matter the size, will make a significant impact on their journey toward healing and stability,” the campaign noted.

Consider donating here.

