Joy Reid Says ‘Black Women Have Resigned’ From Saving America After Donald Trump’s Victory

Joy Reid has a message for the majority of white Americans who voted to reelect former President Donald Trump: Black women will no longer be stepping in to “save America.”

On Nov. 9, the MSNBC anchor took to TikTok to express her frustration, stating that, now that a majority of white Americans have shown their continued loyalty to the convicted Republican, Black women will no longer bear the burden of defending the country. Reid, 55, made it clear that if any progressive white women plan to protest Trump’s victory with a rally, they should leave Black women off the guest list.

“I just want to give some free advice to the white progressive women who may be thinking about marching against the Trump victory, maybe putting back on the P-word hats and doing that thing, I would just say probably don’t send any of those invites to any Black women,” the news anchor said as she looked straight into the camera with a serious face. “I’m just going to tell you right now they’re not coming.”

According to an NBC News exit poll released Saturday, Trump maintained strong support among white women, with slightly more than half—about 53%—voting for him, a trend similar to the 2020 election. White men accounted for 60% of Trump’s vote, reflecting the continued dominance of white voters in the U.S. electorate. Despite some shifts in other demographics, support among white voters remained largely unchanged at the national level compared to 2020.

For Black women, the stakes are high as the possibility of another unpredictable Trump presidency looms. Key concerns include the further erosion of reproductive rights and the dismantling of policies implemented by President Biden to address the nation’s student loan debt crisis. In light of these challenges, Reid expressed that Black women have likely “resigned from the ‘Save America’ coalition,” as well as from the “Save Democracy” and “Save the Democratic Party” efforts, especially following Vice President Kamala Harris’ devastating loss on Nov. 5.

“I think Black women are now on the save Black women, prioritize Black men and prioritize Black communities, Black businesses,” she added.

Black women react to Joy Reid’s message.

Reid’s strong message resonated with Black women across TikTok. Many poured into the comments section expressing their hurt, pain and frustration with the election outcome.

“Sooooo done. Stacey Abrams was the exclamation, Kamala Harris was the period,” one user wrote.

Another person penned, “Thank you. I’m tired of fighting for others. I have no fight in me right now.”

A third user added, “Love you so much. I’m playing with my dogs and taking care of my hair. It’s going to take me at least 4 years.”

We feel you, Joy. We’re exhausted, too.



