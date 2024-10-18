Kamala Harris’ Talks Reparations With Charlamagne Tha God
Kamala Harris Talks Reparations, ‘Black Unemployment’ In Town Hall With Charlamagne Tha God
Vice President Kamala Harris’ current media blitz continued this week when she participated in a town hall event while being interviewed by radio personality Charlamagne Tha God in Detroit.
The interview touched on several aspects of Harris’ campaign that have already been well-established, like the vice president’s role in shaping the nation’s immigration policy. However, the conversation also included a discussion of some of Harris’ proposed presidential policies that have not been widely covered in the media, including the topic of reparations.
Keep reading to learn more about Vice President Kamala Harris’ stance on reparations as well as other key takeaways from the radio town hall interview Tuesday night in Detroit.
Reparations
Harris said she would be open to the idea of U.S. paying reparations for slavery, but she never said she endorsed the idea of it actually happening. Instead, she said she wasn’t against exploring the possibilities of it becoming a reality.
“On the point of reparations, it has to be studied,” Harris told Charlamagne. “There’s no question about that. And I’ve been very clear about that position.”
It was seemingly the first time Harris had addressed the topic of reparations as a presidential candidate during this election cycle.
Four years ago, when Harris first ran for president, she said she would sign a bill to explore reparations if she became president a few months after telling NPR that reparations “means different things to different people.”
Plans for Black America
Harris has been clear with her outreach to Back voters, including Monday when she released a plan specifically for Black males, both of whom she spoke to directly during the town hall. The vice president drew on the Biden-Harris administration’s gains for Back America, a trend she suggested would continue if she is elected president.
“We have brought down Black unemployment … to one of the lowest levels in history, but I’m very clear the community is not going to stand up and applaud just because everybody has a job,” Harris told the audience. “That should be a baseline. My agenda is about tapping into the ambitions and the aspirations, knowing that folks want to have an opportunity.”
