Truck Driver Drew Harvey Sues Company, Alleging They Fired Him For Not Cutting His Dreadlocs

Drew Harvey, a 26-year-old trucking company employee based in Iowa is suing his former job, alleging he was terminated because of his locs.

According to court documents obtained by People, Harvey applied for a job as a flat-bed truck driver with TMC Transportation, a premier open carrier trucking company, on June 4. Just 11 days later, the company invited him to start orientation on June 24, which required him to travel from his home in Crete, Illinois, to their headquarters in Des Moines.

The day following the orientation, as noted in the complaint obtained by People, Harvey was summoned to meet with TMC’s human resources team. During the meeting, he was informed that he needed to cut his hair or face termination, as his hairstyle was deemed a “safety issue.” The complaint noted, “This was the first time Plaintiff had ever heard of a hair policy or that there was an issue with Plaintiff’s appearance.”

Is hair discrimination illegal under Iowa law?

Love Work? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In Iowa, state and local laws prohibit race discrimination, which includes unequal treatment based on race-related characteristics such as skin color or hair texture. However, these laws notably lack specific language addressing natural hairstyles like locs, twists, or braids. Most employers in the state—covering local and state government entities as well as many private companies—are bound by these laws, but federal government employers are not included, People’s Law Iowa notes.

Iowa has yet to pass the CROWN Act, which stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.” Currently, over 20 states in the U.S. have enacted this important legislation, which safeguards individuals from race-based hair discrimination related to natural or protective hairstyles in workplaces, schools, and other settings. However, lawmakers must address existing loopholes that enable certain federal institutions to sidestep the bill’s requirements.

Harvey is still looking for work following his termination from TMC Transportation.

According to the complaint, Harvey proposed various alternatives to address safety concerns about his hair, such as trimming his locs, wearing a wrap, or using a different hard hat. He expressed that his hair held cultural and spiritual significance for him. However, TMC rejected his suggestions and terminated his employment, leaving him devastated and sending him home on a bus in tears.

The complaint also noted that during his time at the company, Harvey observed that non-Black employees, both male and female, wore long hair without issue, and he mentioned that a Black male employee had been fired for wearing his locs to work.

“TMC’s policy is racist and inconsistently enforced,” Harvey’s complaint alleged. Harvey is suing TMC for “subjecting him to harassment and racial discrimination,” People noted. Benjamin Lynch, Harvey’s attorney, shared that the 26-year-old is still seeking employment and aspires to achieve justice for TMC’s actions.

“That petition says that he literally cried on the way home,” Lynch emphasized. “That is a true statement, that he was very upset by this. He drove six hours to come here and he got canned on the second day because of his hair. So he’s upset. It’s a real thing and we haven’t really gotten any resolution on it because I’ve just yet to hear back from TMC. So it’s troubling.”

RELATED CONTENT: Black Women Feel Pressure To Straighten Their Natural Hair For Job Interviews, New Study Finds