Interviews

Black Lives Matter's New Chairwoman Spearheading Rebrand

Black Lives Matter’s New Chairwoman Spearheading Rebrand: ‘We’re Not Focusing On Black Death Anymore’

Published on September 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cicley Gay, the newly appointed chairwoman of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Global Network Foundation, is spearheading a significant rebrand of the organization. At the official Welcome to Atlanta InvestFest and Black Lives Matter meet and greet event, Gay shared insights with MadameNoire on this new direction for BLM, which shifts the focus from mourning Black death to celebrating Black life and love.

Gay, who brings over 20 years of nonprofit and philanthropic experience to the role, has a clear vision for BLM’s future. She explained that the rebrand includes a new website, logo, and a renewed commitment to the Black community. “We’re asking people to allow us to reintroduce ourselves,” Gay said.

This rebrand comes at a crucial time for BLM, following a series of controversies surrounding the organization’s former leader, Patrisse Cullors. Cullors faced backlash after it was revealed that BLM had purchased a $6 million Los Angeles property, leading to allegations of financial mismanagement. Cullors has since defended the purchase, stating that the organization was unprepared for the influx of donations it received following George Floyd’s death in 2020.

1243259_ME_LAPD_Keenan_Anderson_Takar_Deaths_SIK

Source: Irfan Khan / Getty

Given these controversies, Gay’s leadership marks a new chapter for BLM. Her extensive background in nonprofit work, including roles at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the National CARES Mentoring Movement, makes her well-equipped to navigate this challenging period. Gay is determined to steer BLM in a direction that addresses past criticisms and lays a strong foundation for the future. 

As part of the rebrand, BLM is committed to investing in Black communities through financial support in the arts, education, research, policy, and culture. Gay emphasized that this partnership with InvestFest is a “perfect blend of opportunity” to showcase the organization’s new focus in a city with deep cultural significance for the Black community.

The rebranding of BLM under Gay’s leadership represents a pivotal moment for the organization. By shifting the narrative from Black death to Black life, BLM is poised to continue its mission of advocating for Black rights, but with a renewed emphasis on celebrating the richness and diversity of Black culture.

Tianna Arata

Source: Social media photo / GoFundMe

Cicley Gay’s vision for BLM is clear: this is a movement that is here to stay, and it’s one that is focused on uplifting the Black community in all its fullness. As she steps into this role, Gay’s leadership promises to bring about a transformation that could redefine what Black Lives Matter stands for in the years to come.

RELATED CONTENT: The Three Women Behind The Black Lives Matter Movement

Related Tags

black lives matter blm Invest Fest

More from MadameNoire
Jade Godbolt
2 Items

Roller Sets Are The Old-School Hair Move We’re Loving Again This Fall—Here’s How To Master It At Home

Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Tina Knowles Unveils Cécred’s New ‘Protection Collection’ For Easier, Healthier Braid Takedowns

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 13, 2025
Opinion
5 Items

Opinion

Beyond The Villa: How ‘Love Island’ Exposes The Beauty Standards And Dating Odds Stacked Against Black Women [Op-Ed]

Eye mask, beauty and portrait of black woman in studio for dark circles, hydration and wellness. Dermatology, happy and African person with pads for collagen, anti aging or health on brown background

Why Skincare Still Fails Black Women — And How To Fix It

Fashion makeup. Close-up of lips African American young woman.
14 Items

Pucker Up For National Lipstick Day! 13 Black Beauty Bloggers Reveal Their Ride-Or-Die Red Shades

Close up photo of cute happy lovely lady sunny spring day weather sunlight outdoors
9 Items

Fresha-Approved! 8 Summer Makeup Hacks That Can Take The Heat

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close