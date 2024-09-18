Black Lives Matter’s New Chairwoman Spearheading Rebrand: ‘We’re Not Focusing On Black Death Anymore’

Cicley Gay, the newly appointed chairwoman of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Global Network Foundation, is spearheading a significant rebrand of the organization. At the official Welcome to Atlanta InvestFest and Black Lives Matter meet and greet event, Gay shared insights with MadameNoire on this new direction for BLM, which shifts the focus from mourning Black death to celebrating Black life and love.

Gay, who brings over 20 years of nonprofit and philanthropic experience to the role, has a clear vision for BLM’s future. She explained that the rebrand includes a new website, logo, and a renewed commitment to the Black community. “We’re asking people to allow us to reintroduce ourselves,” Gay said.

This rebrand comes at a crucial time for BLM, following a series of controversies surrounding the organization’s former leader, Patrisse Cullors. Cullors faced backlash after it was revealed that BLM had purchased a $6 million Los Angeles property, leading to allegations of financial mismanagement. Cullors has since defended the purchase, stating that the organization was unprepared for the influx of donations it received following George Floyd’s death in 2020.

Given these controversies, Gay’s leadership marks a new chapter for BLM. Her extensive background in nonprofit work, including roles at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the National CARES Mentoring Movement, makes her well-equipped to navigate this challenging period. Gay is determined to steer BLM in a direction that addresses past criticisms and lays a strong foundation for the future.

As part of the rebrand, BLM is committed to investing in Black communities through financial support in the arts, education, research, policy, and culture. Gay emphasized that this partnership with InvestFest is a “perfect blend of opportunity” to showcase the organization’s new focus in a city with deep cultural significance for the Black community.

The rebranding of BLM under Gay’s leadership represents a pivotal moment for the organization. By shifting the narrative from Black death to Black life, BLM is poised to continue its mission of advocating for Black rights, but with a renewed emphasis on celebrating the richness and diversity of Black culture.

Cicley Gay’s vision for BLM is clear: this is a movement that is here to stay, and it’s one that is focused on uplifting the Black community in all its fullness. As she steps into this role, Gay’s leadership promises to bring about a transformation that could redefine what Black Lives Matter stands for in the years to come.

