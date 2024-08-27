Kamala Harris Campaign Wants Trump Mics On During Entire Debate Amid Allegations He’s Scared To Face Her

You can tell Donald Trump doesn’t have any real friends.

If Trump had any real friends in his circle, they would be telling him what a weak, whiny, insecure, cowardly little scaredy-cat he comes off as when he launches complaint after complaint about having to debate Vice President Kamala Harris. But whoever these people are who Trump calls his friends—despite the fact that none of them took his phone before he hit “send” on all 48 of his rage tweets during Harris’ DNC speech—they are not letting him know how glaringly bright his fear is showing.

Meanwhile, Harris’ campaign is just waiting for his nerves to get the best of him, revealing his true colors—uh…so to speak—on the debate stage in September. In fact, Harris’ campaign wants to keep Trump’s mic on throughout the entire debate, presumably, so Trump’s utter lack of verbal self-control will cause him to say something stupid. Now, Trump was out here rambling about giant batteries sinking military boats and causing electrified shark attacks when he knew his mic was on, so, it’s unclear why it really matters whether the mics are hot through the debate or not, but here we are.

From Politico:

Back when President JOE BIDEN was still running for reelection, his campaign came to an agreement with Trump’s: There would be two debates — CNN’s on June 27 and ABC’s on Sept. 10 — conducted by mutually negotiated rules. One of Biden world’s red lines — which the Trump team agreed to — was that microphones would “be muted throughout the debate except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak,” as CNN announced on June 15. Now, the sides have flipped. Harris’ campaign wants the mics to be hot at all times during the ABC debate, as has historically been the case at presidential debates. “We have told ABC and other networks seeking to host a possible October debate that we believe both candidates’ mics should be live throughout the full broadcast,” BRIAN FALLON, the Harris campaign’s senior adviser for communications, told Playbook in a text message last night, confirming our reporting. “Our understanding is that Trump’s handlers prefer the muted microphone because they don’t think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own. We suspect Trump’s team has not even told their boss about this dispute because it would be too embarrassing to admit they don’t think he can handle himself against Vice President Harris without the benefit of a mute button.”

Again, Trump has talked about COVID-cleansing disinfectant injections and cancer-causing windmills when he knew factually that everyone could hear him, so, it really doesn’t matter. In fact, Trump said during a recent press conference that he would also like the mics to be on the whole time—which should make the entire issue a non-issue—but he and his campaign are also making the absurd claim that Harris is trying to change the rules in an effort to get out of the debate.

“We agreed to the same rules. I don’t know. It doesn’t matter to me. I’d rather have it probably on, but the agreement was that it would be the same as it was last time,” Trump said. “In that case, it was muted. I didn’t like it the last time, but it worked out fine. I mean, ask Biden how it worked out. It was fine, and I think it should be the same. We agreed to the same rules, same rules, and same specifications, and I think that’s probably what it should be, but they’re trying to change it. The truth is they’re trying to get out of it because she doesn’t want to debate. She’s not a good debater. She’s not a smart person. She doesn’t want to debate.”

Trump’s senior advisor, Jason Miller, towed the same lame narrative while also taking shots at Harris’ intelligence.

“Enough with the games. We accepted the ABC debate under the exact same terms as the CNN debate. The Harris camp, after having already agreed to the CNN rules, asked for a seated debate, with notes, and opening statements. We said no changes to the agreed upon rules,” Miller said, Politico reported. “If Kamala Harris isn’t smart enough to repeat the messaging points her handlers want her to memorize, that’s their problem. This seems to be a pattern for the Harris campaign. They won’t allow Harris to do interviews, they won’t allow her to do press conferences, and now they want to give her a cheat sheet for the debate. My guess is that they’re looking for a way to get out of any debate with President Trump.”

First of all, Miller’s assertion that Harris’ campaign is trying to help Harris “repeat messaging points” by keeping both candidates’ mics on is illogical because hot mics on would obviously keep both candidates on their toes. Secondly, Trump is the one who can’t stop tweeting about how much he doesn’t want to debate Harris in front of ABC News moderators.

Just this week, Trump tweeted that he had just “watched ABC FAKE NEWS” and that the “so-called panel of Trump haters” he watched had caused him to question, “Why would I do the debate with Kamala Harris on that network?”—a gripe he has been griping since last month, despite the fact that he agreed, with no issue, to debate Biden on that same stage back in May.

It is a demonstrable fact that Harris has not once wavered from her commitment to debate Trump on Sept. 10 while Trump has complained, deflected, made excuses and implied he’s having second thoughts about the debate numerous times. But since he doesn’t have friends to stop him from being a scared, little punk, he and his campaign handlers are desperately trying to flip the narrative.

Sad.