Illinois Gov. Calls For Sheriff To Resign After Sonya Massey Death
Justice For Sonya Massey: Sheriff Pushes Back After Illinois Governor Calls For His Immediate Resignation
On Wednesday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker called for Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell to resign for his poor handling of the shooting death of Sonya Massey, according to CNN.
“We join the Massey family in calling for Sheriff Campbell’s resignation immediately so the Springfield and Sangamon County community can begin to rebuild and restore trust between citizens and the sheriff’s department,” Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said in a joint statement.
Gov. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Stratton also said that Campbell had plenty of time to respond correctly and that the community was fearful while he was the Sheriff.
“A full month has passed since the murder of Sonya Massey. In that time, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell has had ample opportunity to respond with conviction and purpose to questions about his hiring of the perpetrator, Deputy Sheriff Sean Grayson, and about reforms he would propose for his department to avoid this from happening again,” Pritzker and Stratton said. “The community remains in fear that calling the Sheriff’s Office when they feel endangered will lead to another murder of an innocent resident.”
Sheriff Campbell resisted the Governor’s calls for his resignation, claiming they were “political maneuvering.”
“Calls for my resignation are nothing more than political maneuvering during a tragic event and only hurt the good citizens of Sangamon County,” said Campbell. “I was overwhelmingly elected to lead the Sheriff’s Office through both good times and bad.”
He continued, saying that his office “continues to grieve for Sonya Massey and her family,” that deputies in his office “feel betrayed by one of their own,” and that “the Sheriff’s Office is willing to modify our hiring practices in order to prevent an incident like this from occurring again.”
The cop who shot and killed Sonya Massey in her home last month said he believes her last words were a threat to his life, according to AP.
In Sean Grayson’s field report, which was released Monday, the deputy said he thought Massey’s final words, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” meant she wanted to kill him.
“I interpreted this to mean she was going to kill me,” Grayson wrote. He also claimed that when he drew his weapon, Massey hid behind a counter and Grayson feared she was trying to grab a weapon.
Grayson was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and official misconduct charges in the death of Sonya Massey.
He has pleaded not guilty.
Newly obtained 911 calls made in response to Sonya Massey just days before she was killed by police in her home were released last week, according to AP.
One of those calls was made by Massey’s mother, Donna Massey, who told dispatchers her daughter was suffering a “mental breakdown” and “I don’t want you guys to hurt her.” She also told dispatchers that Sonya was scared of the police and asked that no officer who is “prejudiced” be sent.
Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Massey family, discussed the newly released emergency response calls, calling them heartbreaking.
“The 911 calls capture the heartbreaking pleas of Sonya’s mother, who desperately sought help for her daughter while expressing her deep fears about the potential for violence at the hands of the police. Despite these warnings, Sonya, a woman struggling with her mental health, was met with deadly force in her own home,” Crump told NewsOne.
In another call, a woman calling from Sonya Massey’s home, who didn’t identify herself to dispatchers, said people wanted to hurt her. That same day, Sonya Massey called and reported a neighbor had hit her with a brick, according to AP.
“Sonya needed compassion and support,” Crump said. Instead, she was met with a gunshot to the face by a deputy whose actions have now led to charges of first-degree murder. The failure to provide the appropriate response to a mental health crisis has resulted in an irreversible loss for the Massey family and underscores a systemic issue that must be addressed.”
The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department has said they are investigating whether or not Massey’s history of mental health issues was shared with officers who responded to the scene that ended in Massey’s death.
“This case is a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive police reform and better training for handling mental health crises,” Crump said. “No family should ever have to endure such a preventable tragedy. We will continue to fight for justice for the Massey family, as well as systemic change to ensure that no other family has to suffer the pain and loss that the Massey family is experiencing.”
Earlier in the week, an Illinois Sheriff acknowledged his office failed Sonya Massey the night she was killed by police after calling 911. During a community meeting, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell admitted to residents his team didn’t do their jobs when it came to Massey and the July 6 shooting.
“We did not do our jobs. We failed Sonya. We failed Sonya’s family and friends. We failed the community,” Campbell said.
The Sheriff also asked Sonya’s family for forgiveness and stressed to the community that he would make necessary changes within the sheriff’s office.
“I stand here today before you, with arms wide open, and I ask for your forgiveness. I ask Ms. Massey and her family for forgiveness. I offer up no excuses. What I do is offer our attempt to do better. To be better,” Campbell said.
According to CNN, the community meeting was facilitated by the U.S. Justice Department’s community relations service, which is tasked with preventing community tensions and hate crimes based on race and sexual orientation, among other factors.
