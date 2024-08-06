The Kamala Effect: More Black People Now Plan To Vote Versus When Biden Was Nominee, New Poll Finds

Vice President Kamala Harris‘ campaign for the White House is increasingly having a positive and tangible effect on democracy as well as the overall voting populace, new data shows.

When broken down along Party lines, those results seem to fare better for Harris than they do for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Since Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris to replace him at the top of the Party’s presidential ticket, the percentage of Black voters who are Democrats rose by four points, a new CBS News poll released on Sunday found.

On July 18, three days before Biden stepped aside from the presidential race, 81% of Black voters who are registered Democrats said they planned to vote. Now, just a little more than two weeks later, the percentage of Black voters who say they definitely will vote in the 2024 election has risen to 85% in a trend that will likely continue on an upward trajectory.

Conversely, the percentage of Black voters who are registered Republicans and say they plan to vote in the 2024 election fell two points — from 90% to 88% — suggesting Harris’ candidacy has had the opposite effect among that demographic participating in the democratic process in November.

On a broader level, the percentage of all Black voters who say they will definitely vote in the general election has risen a whopping 16 percentage points since Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee.

On July 18, just 58% of Black voters said they were guaranteed to cast ballots in the presidential election.

Now, that number has skyrocketed to 74%, and counting.

Notably, Harris’s polling support among Black voters exceeds the Black voter support Biden experienced in 2020 when he beat Trump.

Back in the same time period four years ago, 73% of Black Democratic voters said Biden was their choice for president. That percentage as of Sunday stood at 81%, according to the CBS News poll.

While all of the above is good news for Harris, the poll still found that she was only clinging to a lead over Trump of just 1 percentage point — 50% to Trump’s 49%.

Still, another way to look at that slim lead is that Biden was down five percentage points when he dropped out of the race, further suggesting that Harris’ candidacy has invigorated Democrats as well as its most faithful bloc of supporters — Black voters.