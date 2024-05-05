MadameNoire Featured Video

In the latest installment of Tales From TikTok, a Black criminal defense attorney in Chicago, Cierra N. Norris, is a whole vibe, adding a dash of hood fun to her professional persona.

The youthful attorney took to TikTok March 7 to promote services offered at her law firm, the Law Office of CN Norris. In the short clip, she lip-synced the lyrics to GloRilla’s hit song “Yeah Glo!”

The video has garnered over 800,000 likes.

Throughout the amusing flick, Norris rocks a gray pinstripe suit, pairing her business attire with one of Cise’s popular “Protect Black People” bags, as she confidently recites GloRilla’s hit song with flair. At one point in the clip, the Chicago lawyer throws up the middle finger to show off her fierce red manicure, perfectly timing the moment to land when GloRilla raps, “Two-tone Cartier match the nails hoe, yeah Glo!”

In her caption, Norris highlighted the range of services provided by her law firm. The Law Office of CN Norris is equipped to assist clients with various legal matters, including personal injury cases, car accidents and other related incidents.

“Check out my IG. The last post are some receipts,” the lawyer added in the latest Tales From TikTok.

Fans react to Norris’ “Yeah Glo!” video.

In a world where commercials can be tedious and lack excitement, fans on TikTok appreciated Norris’ innovative and fun approach to promoting her legal services.

“This is the millennial version of ‘I have a structured settlement, and I need cash now,’ & I love it,” one fan wrote, referencing the iconic commercial for J.G. Wentworth, a structured settlement company. Norris replied, “Y’all really get me!”

Play

Another user wrote, “This is the lawyer commercial we want to see.”

Other users were happy to see the attorney “standing on business.”

One TikTok netizen penned, “If my lawyer don’t got this energy, send the replacement.”

Who is Cierra N. Norris?

Following the life-changing experience of becoming a mother at 16, Norris encountered a sobering statistic suggesting that her son, as a black male born to a single mother, faced an increased likelihood of incarceration. Her website notes that this revelation ignited her determination to pursue a career in law, driven not only by the desire to offer her son a better life but also to effect positive change in society.

In 2017, Norris, the self-proclaimed HBIC, established the Law Office of CN Norris at 27, dedicating her practice to combatting mass incarceration and social justice. Norris approaches criminal defense with empathy, forging genuine connections with her clients and employing transparency, integrity and legal acumen to secure justice. Her website adds that she upholds a pledge to advocate for her clients with the same fervor as she would for her own “family.”

Norris holds a Juris Doctor degree from DePaul University College of Law, where she held esteemed roles such as Student Bar Association Supreme Court Justice and Black Law Student Association Mock Trial Team Member. Before establishing her firm, she served as a law clerk for the City of Chicago’s Public Defender Office 711. The talented attorney worked as a judicial extern to the Honorable Judge Victoria A. Roberts. Additionally, she volunteered as a criminal intake volunteer at Cabrini Green Legal Aid, further honing her commitment to justice and advocacy.

Check out some more of Norris’ golden content below.

RELATED CONTENT: New York Lawyers Allege A ‘Racial Dragnet’ Led Their Client To Be Named A Primary Suspect In Murder Of White Jogger