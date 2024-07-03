MadameNoire Featured Video

Jamie Foxx has finally opened up and revealed what led to his long-term hospitalization back in 2023.

Foxx, 56, admitted that he doesn’t remember much of the details surrounding his over-month-long hospital visit.

In a video shared from Phoenix, Arizona, Foxx recalled how everything started on April 11, 2023. He said he had gotten a headache, so he asked his “boy for Advil.”

He explained the medical emergency he had to those in the crowd around him. He said, “I had a bad headache and asked my boy for an Advil. Boom, I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.”

Foxx was admitted to the hospital shortly after and was kept got over a month. He endured several different health complications after his initial admittance. Thankfully, after weeks of treatment, Foxx is now on the mend.

The entire situation happened in Atlanta.

Foxx recalled, “I’m in Atlanta. They told me [that] my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor, and he said, ‘Nah’ and gave me a cortisone shot. The next doctor said, ‘Something is going on up there.’” Foxx gestured to his head. “I won’t say it on camera, but it was…” He shook his head to indicate the severity of the situation.

Back in April of last year, the actor’s daughter Corinne shared the news of his sudden medical complication. As previously reported, she wrote, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

Fans of Foxx continued to support him and send him well wishes while he was in the hospital. Last July, Foxx posted a video speaking to his supporters, thanking them for understanding his desire for privacy and continuing to keep him in good spirits.

Foxx said in the video, “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show. I just didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through…I went to hell and back. I’ve been sick, man. But now, I’ve got my legs under me, so you’re gonna see me out.”