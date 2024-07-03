MadameNoire Featured Video

The fall of Sean “Diddy” Combs continues amid reports that his annual Diddy Miami Beach Day has come to an end.

According to the Miami Beach Commission, the decision to rescind his day of recognition, established in the Florida city starting in 2016, was reportedly made “without discussion.” The move follows reports of sexual assault, including some cases that allegedly took place at his mansion in Miami’s Star Island neighborhood, a private man-made island located in Biscayne Bay and home to stars like the Bad Boys Record label founder and Maybach Music Group’s CEO, Rick Ross.

“Upon reflection, the Mayor and City Commission have determined that recognizing Oct. 13, 2016, as ‘Sean Diddy Combs Day’ is no longer in harmony with the city’s values of safety, community well-being, and respect, and wish to rescind the proclamation,” read a statement of the official news, which was sponsored by Commissioner David Suarez.

The annual Diddy Miami Beach Day began when Mayor Philip Levine declared it a day of recognition during the kick-off celebration for his third yearly REVOLT Music Conference, which was held in Miami from 2014 to 2017. In 2019, the event was rebranded to the REVOLT Summit and moved to the city of Atlanta.

The Miami Beach Commission decision follows a similar move where Combs was asked to return a key to New York City that was presented to him by Mayor Eric Adams’ office in September 2023. According to Mayor Adams, “The Key to the City of New York is presented to individuals whose service to the public and the common good rises to the highest level of achievement, and who act as a model for fellow and future New Yorkers,” he said in an official statement on June 4.

“After internal deliberations, the Key to the City of New York committee recommended nullifying and rescinding Mr. Combs’ key. I have accepted their recommendation,” wrote Adams.

A string of allegations against the music mogul began when his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit against Combs, citing that she experienced years of abuse, including beatings and rape, since their on-again-off-again romantic relationship began in 2007. She was signed to his label in 2005.

Up until recently, Combs denied the sexual assault claims, but when a 2016 hotel surveillance video surfaced online in May, the New York native issued an official apology via social media.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video,” he said in a video shared to Instagram. “I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” he added. “I went, and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”