Two Texas men were arrested for allegedly making off with almost 50 packs of expensive cuts of meat from various grocery stores.

On Nov. 1, Anthony Trevino, 30, and Robert Stevenson, 31, were apprehended during a traffic stop near the freeway in Spring, Texas, by Sergeant Amaya with Constable Mark Herman’s Office. Although the reason for the traffic stop hasn’t been disclosed, authorities became suspicious of Trevino and Stevenson after discovering pounds of unbagged oxtails, steaks, briskets, lamb chops and shrimp in the backseat of the Cadillac.

Harris County Sheriff’s Department hit paydirt with meaty bounty. There were 46 packs of meat, totaling $1,129. The oxtails, shrimp, lamb chops, steaks and brisket reportedly came from four separate stores– Walmart, H-E-B, Food Town and Kroger. How the alleged culprits slipped out of four different locations with huge packs of meat remained a question.

Stevenson and Trevino were arrested and charged with aggregate theft. Aggregate theft is defined as “an individual commits two or more thefts’ pursuant to one scheme or continuing course of conduct, whether from the same or several sources.’ Under the law, these types of thefts can be combined and considered to be one offense. The dollar amount of the aggregated loot will determine the grade of the offense.”

The dollar amount involved in the theft determines if the detainee will be charged with a misdemeanor or a felony. Trevino and Stevenson were accused of a Class A misdemeanor.

The men were booked at the Harris County Jail, and their bond was $2,500.

While Trevino and Stevenson’s alleged crime may seem over the top, food costs in the Houston area have risen substantially due to inflation.