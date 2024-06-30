MadameNoire Featured Video

The latest Tales From TikTok highlights a heartbreaking story from a social media user named Angel Irene, who fears living with her older brother. She believes he’s exhibiting signs of being a psychopath and may be on the road to becoming a serial killer.

In the video, Angel described her brother’s disturbing behavior, which has escalated over the past few years. The TikTok user said she began to express concern when her brother allegedly started bringing home dead animals, including birds, skunks and even geese. Recently, the family discovered a foul odor in the garage, a grim reminder of yet another disturbing find.

“I am genuinely scared for my life. I hate living here,” Angel said, her voice trembling with emotion. She described feeling trapped, with nowhere else to go and no one to turn to for support. As the youngest in the household, Angel said she felt burdened by the responsibility of addressing her brother’s behavior, which she believes should be shared by her entire family.

Despite these red flags Angel revealed in the Tales From TikTok, the social media star revealed her family has failed to address the issue. When she tries to push her mother to seek help for her troubled sibling, her concerns are often met with defensiveness and reluctance.

What strikes a chord in Angel’s narrative is the sense of urgency she conveys. She pled for her brother to receive a mental evaluation, fearing that his behavior could escalate to something more dangerous. Her brother’s demeanor, characterized by a pervasive bad attitude and eerie laughter at inappropriate times, adds to her sense of unease. It’s unclear from her account if her brother’s behavior is a phase or a minor issue, but it’s a serious concern for his frightened sister.

How do you spot a serial killer?

According to the FBI, there is no one-size-fits-all profile for serial killers. They vary widely in their motivations and behaviors when committing crimes. Nevertheless, experts have identified several traits that are commonly found in some serial murderers, such as sensation-seeking tendencies, a lack of remorse or guilt, impulsiveness, a strong desire for control, and predatory behavior.

These traits closely mirror the diagnostic criteria for psychopathic personality disorder, also known as antisocial personality disorder. Individuals with this mental health condition consistently disregard societal norms and the rights of others, often provoking anger, manipulating others, or displaying indifference to their suffering. They typically exhibit a lack of remorse or regret for their actions, as highlighted by Healthline.

Black serial killers are on the rise.

According to the 2023 Radford/FGCU Annual Report on Serial Killer Statistics, the landscape of serial killers in the United States has seen significant shifts over the past century. While the overall number of male serial killers has declined since 1900, there has been a notable increase in the prevalence of Black male serial killers.

Historically, the percentage of Black serial killers in the U.S. has risen steadily, from 17% in the 1920s to surpassing 57% by 2010. Since 1900, the majority of serial killers were Black (50.9%), followed by White (36.3%), Hispanic (10.6%), Asian (1.9%) and Native American (.4%).

Interestingly, motivations behind these crimes vary significantly between racial groups. White serial killers often cited enjoyment as a primary motive, whereas Black serial killers were more frequently driven by gang or criminal enterprise activities. Additionally, White serial killers were more likely to target victims of their own race (81.9%), whereas only 43.4% of Black serial killers exclusively targeted Black victims.

Furthermore, the study highlighted distinct patterns in victim demographics and motives. Black serial killers are likely to victimize members of the general public, family members, or individuals during home invasions. The primary motives for Black male serial killers over the years were identified as financial gain, rape and anger.

Where are the safe spaces for Black women?

Beyond the immediate fear for her safety, Angel’s TikTok story highlights a deeper societal issue — the lack of safe spaces for Black women.

Studies on family violence among Black women remain limited, yet the existing data paints a troubling picture of pervasive discrimination and violence. According to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, Black women experience significantly higher rates of violence and discrimination compared to other ethnic groups, whether at home, in the workplace, or within the criminal justice system. More than 4 in 10 Black women endure physical violence from intimate partners during their lifetimes, a statistic higher than that reported by White, Latina and Asian/Pacific Islander women.

Moreover, Black women face disproportionate levels of psychological abuse, including humiliation, microaggressions and coercive control, and are more likely to suffer sexual violence—with over 20% experiencing rape in their lifetimes, a rate surpassing the national average for women overall.

Shockingly, the study noted that Black women also face a heightened risk of homicide at the hands of men, as they are two and a half times more likely to be murdered compared to their white counterparts. Tragically, over 90% of these victims knew their assailants.

Racial disparities persist in education and the justice system, particularly affecting Black girls. They face higher rates of suspension and expulsion from public schools, often labeled as “disruptive” or “loud” compared to their peers, according to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. Infractions such as dress code violations or perceived defiance result in disproportionate punishment. These disciplinary actions hinder educational progress and contribute to greater involvement in the criminal justice system. Black girls represent nearly a third of those referred to law enforcement and over 40% of those arrested in school-related incidents.

Economic disparities exacerbate these challenges, as many Black women work in low-paying jobs or have limited economic independence, which can restrict their ability to leave abusive situations, the University of Illinois Chicago notes.

Angel showed remarkable courage by using social media to voice her fears and confront yet another barrier— the fear of speaking out. In many Black communities, women are taught to prioritize protection, not only for themselves but also for the men in their families. The fear of involving the police often stems from concerns about potential repercussions or increased abuse from their perpetrators. We can support Angel by sharing her video and offering words of encouragement, standing in solidarity with her brave act of speaking out about her situation.

You can also support her online e-book on TikTok to help her generate enough funds to support her family. Consider donating below.

