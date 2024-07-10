Xavier University Of Louisiana Clinches 2nd National Cheer Association Title Within Its 1st 5 Seasons

The real-life East Compton Clovers are back with another historic win after Xavier University of Louisiana (XULA) walked away with yet another National Cheer Association (NCA) title.

After outscoring competitors, Westcliff University, with a 91.3375 versus their score of 89.7166, XULA clinched its second national title within its first five seasons as a varsity program. In 2022, the Gold became the first team in the school’s history to win a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA)-sponsored national title.

“What a wonderful way to end our season,” said head coach Glenn Caston, who has been leading the team since it first achieved varsity status in 2019. Previously, he coached New Orleans high school teams that have won seven national championships in the NCA, the Universal Cheerleaders Association (Universal Cheerleaders Association), and the Worldwide Spirit Association (WSA). He now has eight titles under his belt, including XULA’s latest wins.

“The resilience and determination that this team has shown is unmatched,” Caston continued. “This team will never be assembled again, yet it will motivate all future XULA cheerleaders to keep striving for excellence.”

Dubbed the “real-life Clovers” by Bring It On actress Gabrielle Union, XULA’s existence in the cheer space is already a historic feat, but to win big and do it twice is certainly worth celebrating. The cult classic film, released in 2000, starring Union and Kirsten Dunst, shed light on the racial disparities in competitive cheering with fictional teams, the Rancho Carne Toros and the East Compton Clovers.

XULA is now art imitating life in a space that has not always been welcoming to Black cheerleaders. The NAIA became the first collegiate association to invite historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) into membership in 1953. At the time, Tennessee State University beat out North Carolina College, which today is called North Carolina Central University, to become the first HBCU to compete in the national tournament.

Today, XULA is the first HBCU to win not one but two national tournaments. The team features the world’s leading doctors, dentists, scientists, business owners and researchers.

“It feels amazing to be a National Champion again. This was the greatest victory I could ever ask for to conclude my 4-year cheer career at Xavier,” said senior and team captain Kaitlyn Banks. “I have seen this program grow and expand as I had never imagined, and it feels great to know that I am a part of a family and team that believes in you and can dream big for you.”