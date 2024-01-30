MadameNoire Featured Video

The energy of Ron Clark Academy’s cheer squad at a recent basketball game had the whole gymnasium in “Swag Surfin'” party mode.

A clip from the girls’ time on the sidelines showed them as hyped as if they were in the middle of the gym’s floor. The cheer team led the rest of the gymnasium from their floor seats with spirited “swagsurf” dance moves. A particularly vivacious young girl swung her braids and made the popular dance her own.

The video of the cheerleaders noted that even the basketball game’s referee was feeling the contagious, feel-good energy. While everyone on the bleachers danced, the referee blew the whistle and swayed to Fast Life Yungstaz’s iconic 2009 jam. The video praised the young Black cheerleader swinging her braids to the music. The Instagram user proudly wrote, “Swing that hair, chile!! Look at my niece!!”

Ron Clark Academy is a nonprofit private school in Southeast Atlanta, educating students from 4th through 8th grade. Cheer coach Aujahuna Smith often showcases just how talented her cheerleaders are outside of the swagsurf moment via posts of the squad’s praiseworthy routines.

The team’s first cheer event of the year was one where they showed up and showed out at their home gym, aka the “DRAGON’s HOUSE!”

Tatum — the young beauty at the end of the cheerleaders’ formation — shut the space down at the end of the routine. She whipped her hair from side to side with so much passion and speed that her bow flew to the side, and her ponytail came undone. Her facial expressions and the power in each of her steps exuded her top-tier confidence.

“New year, new walk-in — same heat!” Smith wrote. “Let’s get into how this walk-in was created in ONE DAY- AFTER SCHOOL – in 2 HOURS! Now that’s #commitment! Our girlies REPRESENTED at their first game back of the new year and left it all on the floor! Especially, Tatum!”

A December post showed the young cheerleaders walking into Ron Clark Academy’s gym, ready to celebrate homecoming.

“My girlies killed this routine and left NOT A CRUMB!” the cheer coach gushed. “They’ve worked hard for this moment, and as coaches, we’re more than proud of them!”

