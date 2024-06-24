MadameNoire Featured Video

A Massachusetts teen was tragically killed after being shot only a few hours before her middle school graduation. Ahliana Dickey’s 21-year-old boyfriend has been arrested for the fatal shooting on Jun 14.

Dickey was found dead in a first-floor bedroom of her home in Lowell, Massachusetts. According to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office, she had visible gunshot wounds on her body. The 15-year-old girl was set to attend her middle school graduation later that day but did not show up. After she never arrived, her family grew concerned about her absence, they went home to search for her around six o’clock in the evening.

Dickey’s grandmother called the police and reported the teen’s body to the authorities.

Further investigation into Dicky revealed that she was, unfortunately, in an abusive relationship with 21-year-old Trevor Bady.

Before the discovery of the body, Lowell police received a concerning call from one of Dickey’s neighbors, who reported that they could hear a man and a woman in an escalating verbal argument.

The neighbor claimed a woman screamed, “Get off me, get away from me, I don’t want to be with you anymore,” before they believed to hear a gun go off several times. Surveillance video obtained from the scene caught Dickey yelling for help just before midnight and then a male suspect – thought to be Bady – fleeing her home soon after.

“Police responded to the scene, but the parties could not be located,” the official statement read.

The day that Bady was arrested, police were able to discover that he had taken an Uber to Dickey’s house before the shooting and an Uber afterward to leave.

Bady, a Tewksbury native, was arrested on Monday, June 17. He was charged with murder, armed home invasion, and unlawful possession of a firearm in Lowell District Court. He pleaded not guilty to all counts and is being held without bail.

This is not the first incident of violence that Bady subjected Dickey to. Reportedly, just two days before her fatal shooting, Dickey told someone that her boyfriend threatened to kill both her and her grandmother.

Her father, Scott, launched a GoFundMe for the deceased teen, calling for “justice” for his beloved daughter. The family hopes to raise $20,000. They’ve secured almost $15,000.

“One of our children was brutally taken from us, our beautiful daughter Ahliana Dickey. Only 15 years old, a beautiful young lady who has the most beautiful soul. I can’t believe we have to stomach this and bring our minds to write something like this. Our family is hurting during this horrible tragedy. No parent should have to [bury] their kid. Definitely not to a monster, coward who took an innocent life. We are reaching out for any help. Anything at all means a lot! Even just one dollar from anyone, and if not, please share our baby girl’s tragedy and get JUSTICE for our daughter!!”

Bady will return to court on July 30 for further examination. Dickey’s father wrote on Facebook, “My worst fear has happened. Losing a child, I wouldn’t wish this pain on anyone.”