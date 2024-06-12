Blueface’s mother, Karlissa Saffold, took to Instagram to call on Kim Kardashian to help her grandchildren’s parents get out of jail.

In a June 11 IG Story post, she asked the SKIMS owner to free Blueface and Chrisean Rock from lockdown.

Blueface’s mother, Saffold, pleaded with Kardashian to use her leverage to get the couple released from jail. She wrote on her IG Story, “Kim Kardashian, can you please get my grandson’s parents out of Jail!!!”

In another post, Safford spoke a little more about Chrisean Rock’s publicized arrest and speculated on who called the police on her. She said, “My son and his BM know damn well I ain’t called no cops. So if that was your reason for calling them, God will definitely show the world you are playing with the right one.”

In an Instagram Live, Saffold spoke on her heated argument with Blueface’s father about who should be responsible for looking after their grandchild, Chrisean Jr., following Rock’s arrest.

“If Chrisean wouldn’t have left the order for Marsh to get the baby, I do not believe that Jonathan would have left the baby there,” Saffold told the live watchers. “But he did show his a** like he didn’t feel like babysitting.”

According to Saffold, Blueface’s dad had an opportunity to step up when he found out that both of Chrisean Rock Jr.’s parents were behind bars.

“At that point when the mama and the daddy are in jail, that’s not babysitting. That’s called grandparenting. So I didn’t like his verbiage, so I lost my temper,” she admitted.

“I blew up.”

As TMZ previously reported, Rock was arrested earlier this week for an outstanding felony warrant while she was sitting in the courthouse to support Blueface. The 24-year-old social media and reality television personality was detained by officers in California at the courthouse and was taken to custody as she attended her on-again, off-again boyfriend’s hearing.