Going shopping with teenage children as a Black mother– isn’t always a walk in the park, and this Tales From TikTok story paints a vivid picture of the experience. Shared on the @khaoticgang5x account, managed by a mom and her three sons, the video, posted April 24, perfectly encapsulates the exasperation budget-conscious moms often feel while navigating the aisles with their begging chirren.

The clip starts with the woman delving into her Black mama shopping schpiel, firmly warning her sons not to ask for any unnecessary items during their trip to the store.

“Don’t put your hands on shit. Just go in the store, get the dog food that we are here to get, and that’s it,” the mom in the video hilariously said before she scolded her son for wearing a ski mask.

“Take that motherf—ker off. You’re gonna make these people think we trying to rob ‘em!”

Before entering the store, the penny-conscious mother reminded her sons, again, that she “ain’t got no money for nothing extra today. Nothing!”

The hilarity reached new heights as the family stepped into the store. Disregarding their mother’s instructions, her teenage sons eagerly started to inquire if they could buy everything except the dog food they initially came for. In one memorable moment, one of the teens even suggested buying a pet chicken, prompting a stern response from their mother.

“We don’t need no goddamn chicken, c’mon!”

The camera shifted to capture her other son misbehaving in the store. The boy was squeezing a toy rubber chicken that emitted a loud, shrill noise, which was more than enough to test his mother’s patience to the limit.

“This is why I don’t take y’all motherf—kers nowhere!” she shouted before the video amusingly ended with the mom swatting away her teenage sons after they asked her to buy a bag of cinnamon cashews.

Social media users react to @khaoticgang5x’s hilarious shopping video.

In the comments section, Black moms said they could resonate with the frustration of shopping with their needy teens.

“You’re me 20 years ago with my kids!” wrote one user.

Another TikTok netizen penned, “Kids be testing our patience.”

A third user commented, “Being a boy mom, I completely relate. It’s so ghetto!”

A fourth added, “Now that I’m older, I understand why my mom was like this.”

Additionally, moms with young children wondered if they would encounter similar challenges when their kids grew into teenagers.

“Omg, my kids are little, so you’re telling me this never stops!?” one person in the comments section penned.

Another netizen wrote, “I have three boys. I’m scared for the teenage years!”

Being a mom isn’t for the faint, and in this economy??? We feel your pain too, sis!

What did you think of this funny Tales From TikTok? Have you experienced this while shopping with your teenagers?



