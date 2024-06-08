MadameNoire Featured Video

Jordan Sunshine, a 4-year-old aspiring child actor on Instagram and TikTok, has netizens blown away by his reenactment of a scene from the 1985 classic film The Color Purple.

On April 1, a heartwarming video surfaced on the cutie patootie’s Instagram page, showcasing his remarkable performance. In a soul-stirring reenactment from the Steven Spielberg-directed film, the young talent embodied the characters of Celie and Albert, portrayed by Whoopi Goldberg and Danny Glover.

With impeccable conviction, Jordan donned a dress and a suit, flawlessly capturing their essence and mannerisms. Notably, the 4-year-old prodigy even evoked genuine emotion, shedding a few tears while delivering Celie’s empowering line, “Everything you did to me, already done to you,” in the clip.

Fans of the child actor praised his powerful performance of The Color Purple scene in the comments section.

“Give this kid his Oscar…NOW!!” one user wrote.

Another netizen commented, “Wow!! The way his stance is at the gate…What a talented young fellow. God bless you. I already know you’re going to be a phenomenal actor! Great job, Mommy!!”

A third person chimed in, “Are you guys saying this is the same person? If so, he is very good. BRAVO, BRAVO, BRAVO!!! ENCORE,!!!! ENCORE!!!”

Impressed by Jordan’s depiction of both Celie and Albert, a fourth user commented, “Love watching these videos so talented and yes he has to partake the characters no matter what his gender is … it’s all talent keep up the good work parents he’s a good actor, and he will make it on stage plays.”

This isn’t the first time Jordan has impressed social media users with his incredible acting skills.

A video posted to the 4-year-old’s Instagram account on March 15 captured him portraying Tyler Perry’s iconic character, Madea and her brother Joe — also depicted by the writer, actor and filmmaker. Jordan’s superb lip-syncing skills were on full display in the clip. Users were also amazed by the young actor’s timing and funny facial expressions.

“His timing is awesome.” “This is the best impersonation everrrrrrr!” “Their lip syncing skills are on point.” “Joe took me out!”

Exciting opportunities lie ahead for Jordan!

A video posted on May 29 showcased the young talent recording voiceover work for an upcoming show in a professional studio. “Jordan just finished his second day VO recording for a show. He had so much fun! Cant wait to do more,” the caption read.

Additionally, he recently had headshots taken for his acting portfolio, which turned out fantastic.

Congratulations to Jordan Sunshine! We can’t wait to see what you do next.

