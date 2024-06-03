MadameNoire Featured Video

At the recent Red Bull Culture Clash on June 1, the No Long Talk Crew tapped legendary Bajan singer and songwriter Alison Hinds to throw some playful jabs at R&B musical duo Nina Sky during the fun event held at 1 Noble Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

This year’s competition tasked participants with showcasing the essence of popular parade celebrations central to their cultural heritage. Representing the vibrant spirit of the West Indian Day Parade, the No Long Talk Crew engaged in friendly rivalry with Nina Sky, who represented the Puerto Rican Day Parade as part of the Remezcla team.

According to a clip shared on Hinds’ page June 2, the No Long Talk Crew played an audio recording of the “Queen of Soca” belting a rendition of her smash hit “Roll It Gal,” and the infectious tune contained some shade for Nina Sky.

“Nina Sky you need to open up your eyes. You ain’t had a hit since 2005,” Hinds crooned, referencing the identical twins’ hit song “Move Ya Body” which debuted in 2004. The cleverly delivered line ignited the audience, with spectators visibly leaping in surprise at the sly jab, adding an extra spark to the atmosphere.

The No Long Talk Crew’s jest paid off in the end. Following a fierce four-round showdown against formidable local contenders—Remezcla, Papi Juice and Eastern Standard Times, the Caribbean team won the competition, taking home the Red Bull Culture Clash trophy.

Hinds congratulated the team on Instagram.

“I am super proud of the No Long Talk team! They came together to create this super crew, and it was my absolute pleasure to contribute to de BASHMENT. No Long Talk!” the “Turn Me On” artist penned.

International MC Major Penny, one of the members of the winning group, also sent love to Hinds in the comments section.

“Thank you for doing this for us and always representing culture! We couldn’t burn the clash without this. We love yuh!”

No Long Talk, a crew committed to promoting Caribbean music worldwide, operates from hubs in New York, Miami, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica. It embodies Caribbean culture while making a global impact.

Major Penny secured the big win alongside his teammates DJ Puffy, Silent Matic, DJ Madout, Disco Neil, Jus Jay King, Kevin Crown, Rheezus, Shacia Payne and Travis World. The team’s captain, Rhea Prendergast, reflected on the huge win during an interview with Red Bull after the competition.

“We represented the whole Caribbean. Everybody’s pride coming together is one big strong force — a strike force.”

