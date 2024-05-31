MadameNoire Featured Video

Adidas is celebrating Pride month with a new performance and lifestyle collection carefully curated by Brazilian singer and drag queen Pabllo Vittar. The apparel giant enlisted the help of LGBTQIA+ athletes and allies like basketball star Layshia Clarendon and Stonewall FC London player Jo Kokkinopliti to help showcase the inclusive line.

According to a press release, Adidas’ new Pride collection, which is inspired by body confidence and the proactive allyship of the LGBTQIA+ community, showcases a diverse range of apparel for both men and women. From tracksuits to athletic trousers, t-shirts, dresses and skirts, the collection celebrates self-assurance and inclusivity.

Adding to the ensemble, the inclusive line introduces new footwear options. For men, the Response CL stands out with its cushy black sole, silver metallic trimming and cloudy, white exterior. Meanwhile, for women, Vittar and Adidas present the Gazelle Bold, a sleek, black sneaker packed with a lucid pink insole designed to complement the collection’s dynamic spirit.

Who is Pabllo Vittar?

Vittar, who burst on the mainstream music scene in 2015 after the release of her viral single “Open Bar,” explained that her vision was to create a collection that “expands the lens” through which the LGBTQIA+ community is seen and features “a color palette that embodies and celebrates the wide spectrum of identities across our community and the culture it influences.”

Vittar’s impact extends far beyond the realm of music and fashion. As an openly gay and gender-fluid artist, she has used her platform to advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and visibility. Fearlessly challenging stereotypes and championing acceptance, Vittar has become a beacon of hope for countless individuals worldwide.

With hits like “K.O.,” “Problema Seu” and “Amor de Que,” she has amassed a dedicated fan base and earned critical acclaim for her genre-defying sound, infectious energy, and lyrics of pride and individuality. In 2018, the star-born Phabullo Rodrigues da Silva, became the first drag queen to earn a Latin Grammy nomination, when her hit single “Sua Cara” was nominated for Best Urban Fusion/Performance.

“Pride is very important to me, so I am deeply honored to create a collection with Adidas to celebrate our community,” she added.

A few other stars are featured in the campaign.

Adidas has enlisted prominent figures from the LGBTQIA+ community to model for its Pride collection, including Jo Kokkinopliti, a member of Stonewall FC, a groundbreaking LGBTQ+ football club in London. Established in 1991, Stonewall FC is the world’s first LGBTQIA+ inclusive football club.

Additionally, Layshia Clarendon, the first openly non-binary WNBA player, is featured in the campaign. Clarendon made headlines in 2021 when they underwent breast removal surgery, also known as top surgery, to combat issues with gender dysphoria, People noted.

Off the court, the Los Angeles Sparks star has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and social justice issues. Through the Layshia Clarendon Foundation initiative, the dedicated athlete provides support for the transgender community, offering access to vital healthcare and wellness services including hormone therapy, gender-affirming surgeries, and mental health support. The foundation also offers education, advocacy and direct financial assistance to community members in need.

