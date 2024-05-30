Tens of thousands of enthusiastic festival attendees made their way to Dallas, Texas, to partake in the inaugural TwoGether Land festival held over the Memorial Day weekend on May 25 and May 26.

Organized by ONE MusicFest, the dynamic two-day extravaganza showcased electrifying performances by renowned artists including Shaboozey, Summer Walker, Gucci Mane and Lil Wayne, among others, according to a press release. Beyond the music, festival-goers enjoyed browsing through offerings from local vendors and delving into captivating podcasts hosted by media luminaries like Angela Yee, as well as Mandii B & WeezyWTF from the provocative Whorible Decisions podcast.

Summer Walker, Gucci Mane, and more took to the stage on day one.

On Saturday, Gucci Mane flooded the stage and brought his energetic trap sound to the festival performing some of his biggest hits for attendees. The Alabama native brought out his wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir, to hype up the crowd. Rising country star Shaboozey also brought high energy to the stage, treating fans to his Billboard chart-topping hit, “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

His unforgettable performance was followed by a nostalgic R&B set delivered by Dru Hill and a trill rap performance from legendary Memphis rap group Three 6 Mafia. Summer Walker concluded the inaugural evening with a seductive and mesmerizing show, leaving the crowd yearning for an encore.

Lil Wayne and several Texas artists stole the show on day two.

On Sunday, the spotlight beamed on emerging Texas talents as rapper and songwriter Dorrough and Big Tuck, both based in Dallas, showcased their skills to the enthusiastic crowd.

In addition to the music, the festival offered a diverse range of engaging podcast sessions. Angela Yee hosted an interactive live session of her Lip Service podcast, drawing a large and enthusiastic audience. Notably, Akeem Ali joined the hosts on stage for a captivating interview. The Whoreible Decisions podcast packed the venue, creating a memorable experience by constructing a human cake on stage. Other highlighted podcasts included Dear Fathers, where TwoGether Land co-partner Steve Canal discussed fatherhood.

The festival came to a grand finale with Lil Wayne’s electrifying performance, where he treated fans to a medley of his greatest hits, including “A Milli” and “Mrs. Officer.” Wayne also delighted his loyal Day One supporters with tracks from his mixtape days, ending the set with a fitting rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

In December 2023, ONE MusicFest founder J. Carter, said he hoped that TwoGether Land would bring more cultural representation to Dallas.

“From day one, our motto has been unity through music. It’s not just about the melodies; it’s about bringing people together,” J. Carter shared in a statement “TwoGether Land is more than a festival; it’s a celebration of diversity, culture, and the unique spirit of the Southwest.”

Were you at TwoGether Land over the Memorial Day weekend? Tell us about your experience below.

