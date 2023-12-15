MadameNoire Featured Video

Get those dancing shoes ready! The ONE MusicFest is back with another fun event that brings people of all ages together on one dancefloor to celebrate community and create unity through the power of music. TwoGether Land, a brand new festival spearheaded by the legendary ONE MusicFest, will be held in Dallas, Texas, at the iconic Fair Park, according to a press release.

In partnership with Live Nation Urban, the music festival and community-led event will occur during Memorial Day Weekend from May 25 to May 26.

In a statement, ONE MusicFest founder J. Carter, said the festival aims to bring more cultural representation to Dallas.

“From day one, our motto has been unity through music. It’s not just about the melodies; it’s about bringing people together,” J. Carter shared. “TwoGether Land is more than a festival; it’s a celebration of diversity, culture, and the unique spirit of the Southwest.”

TwoGether Land will team up with personalities, influencers, radio stations, businesses and creatives native to Texas to showcase authentic Southwest culture beaming throughout the Lone Star State. Attendees will enjoy many live performances and incredible food and drinks from local vendors and bars. There will also be many dynamic community events for festivalgoers throughout the two-day festival.

“We want TwoGether Land to feel like it belongs to the Southwest, to Dallas,” J. Carter added. “It’s not just an expansion; it’s an integration of the rich cultural tapestry that defines this region.”

Mayor Eric Johnson echoed a similar sentiment.

“As the mayor of Dallas and as a huge music fan, I am thrilled to welcome this exciting two-day festival of live performances, art, food, and fun to Fair Park. Dallas is an ideal city for events like TwoGether Land presented by ONE Musicfest, and I hope to see it become a staple in our culture scene for years to come.”

Be on the lookout. The lineup for TwoGether Land will be announced soon. Until then, you can learn more about pre-sale ticket information at twogetherland.com. Be sure to follow the TwoGether Land Instagram page to stay current.

ONE MusicFest, the Southeast’s largest two-day urban progressive music festival, has become the premiere destination for hip-hop and R&B music. In late October, 100,000 people gathered at Piedmont Park in Atlanta for the festival’s 14th year to enjoy several electrifying acts, including Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Tems, H.E.R., Lil Kim and more.

Check out a recap video below.

RELATED CONTENT: Lil’ Kim Throws Underwear Into The Crowd At ONE Musicfest, ‘Panties Coming Down!’