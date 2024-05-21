MadameNoire Featured Video

Actor and comedian Sinbad reminded his fans to choose their words wisely when talking about their lives, emphasizing that negative language could potentially bring about unwanted circumstances.

During the Netflix Is A Joke Festival on May 6, the 67-year-old comedian, known for his iconic sitcom The Sinbad Show, was celebrated for his career in TV and film. While delivering a speech on stage, Sinbad, born David Adkins, emphasized the significance of speaking positively about one’s life. He reflected on a joke from his 2010 comedy special Where U Been? suggesting that it might have inadvertently contributed to his severe stroke in 2020, which caused paralysis in his left leg and hand.

“It is a miracle for me to come out tonight, even to be walking with that staff,” the comic told the audience as his wife, Meredith Adkins, and children stood beside him. “I feel good that I can do that because the left side of my body was affected. My left hand, my left leg just quit.”

Looking back on his 2010 joke where he humorously mentioned desiring a woman who “understands the signs of stroke,” Sinbad confessed to his fans that he now realizes the joke wasn’t funny at all. “Be careful what you talk about,” he warned the audience. “Remember I did my joke about having a stroke? Be careful what you talk about ’cause you’re bringing [that] into fruition.”

Before switching topics, Sinbad thanked his wife, Meredith, for her love and support throughout his recovery.

“Thank God I did have the woman I talked about. Let me tell you something about a stroke. This is your marriage vows, better or worse, in good health, bad health, rich or poor. This is who you find out what kind of person you got, who loves you. Because I know with some of the dumb stuff that I did in my marriage. I know some days when I’m in this wheelchair at the top of the steps, I know what you’re thinking, ‘I know what you did. Let’s take a ride,’” he joked, sending Meredith and the crowd into a fit of laughter.

“I depend on this woman for my total survival, and I’m thankful for her,” Sinbad added during his Netflix Is A Joke appearance.

Fans react to Sinbad’s speech at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

In the comments section, fans were happy to see Sinbad recovering well since his stroke. They applauded his vulnerability and thanked him for the powerful message.

“Lmao, damn, it feels good hearing him on that Mic again. Keep recovering legend!” wrote one user.

Admiring his love for Meredith, another stan penned, “It’s the public and genuine appreciation of his wife’s commitment for me.”

A third Instagram user commented, “Seeing him tell a joke in front of a crowd makes me so happy for him. Still has them in the palm of his hand.”

Sinbad’s journey into comedic greatness began with humble roots. Hailing from Benton Harbor, Michigan, he initially pursued a career in the United States Air Force before discovering his true calling in comedy, according to his IMDb page. Influenced by comedic giants like Richard Pryor and Bill Cosby, Sinbad honed his comedy skills on the stand-up circuit, captivating audiences with his keen observations and relatable stories.

Before long, Sinbad’s talent caught the eye of Hollywood, propelling him into roles on beloved television sitcoms such as A Different World and The Sinbad Show. The three-time NAACP Award nominee also starred in comedy and family films such as House Guest (1994), Jingle All the Way (1996), First Kid (1996) and Good Burger (1997).

His unwavering dedication to clean, family-friendly humor sets Sinbad apart from his comedic peers. Sinbad remains steadfast in delivering hilarious and suitable jokes for audiences of all ages in an industry often marked by vulgarity and shock. His ability to find humor in the every day and connect with audiences on a universal level has earned him a devoted following worldwide.

