The teachers and students at John Marshall High School in Richmond, Virginia, danced the night away at the school’s annual prom on April 26, and one faculty member stole the show during the fun event.

A lively video shared on DJ Just Different’s Instagram page documented the vibrant atmosphere and excitement of the major event. The brief footage showcased spirited interactions between John Marshall staff and students as they engaged in a friendly competition, displaying their top-notch dance skills during the teacher-versus-student cheer performance.

At one point during the energetic dance-off, one staff member, recognized by online users as Valentina Thompson, took center stage with a show-stopping display. She dazzled the crowd with an unforgettable cheerleading routine reminiscent of the iconic moves associated with the legendary Woo Woo Cheerleading team from Virginia State University (VSU). In the comments section, several users noted that she was an alumnus of VSU.

A few students surrounding Thompson tried to keep up with the teacher’s infectious joy and energy, but many were simply no match for the John Marshall faculty member.

Thompson received praise and applause from prom attendees, including one woman who shouted, “Woo woo! Woo woo!”

Netizens in the comments section also showed love to Thompson.

“Don’t play with them, sis! Woo!” wrote one user.

Another person on Instagram penned, “Yes! Okay, Mrs. Thompson. She was a great cheerleading coach.”

A third user commented, “She ate!”

A fourth chimed in, “Because you have to let them know you still got it!”

DJ Just Different, who provided the tunes for the night, was also impressed by Thompson.

“One fact about John Marshall staff members at Prom, they going to dance like it’s their Prom!!!” he captioned the video.

Teachers and staff kept the energy high after the competition.

After the exciting cheer competition, students and teachers alike kept the energy high as they took to the prom dance floor in perfect harmony, grooving to Cupid’s classic hit, “Cupid Shuffle,” according to a snippet posted on the John Marshall High School Instagram Page.

A subsequent video provided glimpses of the students’ stunning prom attire, flooding the venue with a sea of dapper suits and dazzling sparkling gowns, adding to the night’s enchantment.

Check out the video below. This looked so much fun.

John Marshall High School, make sure to invite MadameNoire next time!

