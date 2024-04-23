MadameNoire Featured Video

Mendeecees Harris, Jr., affectionately known as Lil Mendeecees, received a special invitation to accompany his friend Janiah to prom in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 18-year-old dressed his best for the event, and his proud father, Mendeecees Harris, Sr., was on hand to document the sweet moment.

On April 21, a video shared to the LiveBitez Instagram page captured Lil Mendeecees rocking a sleek black tuxedo as he posed for pictures alongside his beautiful prom date, Janiah. The charming teenager proudly flaunted his curly afro, perfectly complementing his stylish ensemble.

Meanwhile, his date, Janiah, chose an extravagant black gown adorned with a striking train and intricate ruche detailing. Black heels, gloves and bold makeup completed her look, and Janiah exuded elegance and confidence for her special day. Notably, Janiah’s hand could be seen resting on Lil Mendeecees’s lap as she turned up for her big milestone.

At one point, Mendeecees Sr. gently encouraged his 18-year-old son to flash a smile at the camera, noticing his slight shyness amid the attention from attendees.

In the comments section, viewers got a kick out of seeing Lil Mendeecees all grown up.

“It’s crazy that he looks just like his mother and just like his father,” one user wrote, noting how the 18-year-old looked like a combination of Mendeecees Sr. and his mother, Samantha Wallace.

Another viewer commented, “This video is funny ASF why are they all in his face?”

A third user joked, “Watched this cutie grow up @mendeecees know what up with his mini shenanigans and on his chaperone ish as he should… AHT AHT AHT you ain’t making no prom night babies on my watch ninja.”

Before the event kicked off, the teenager was far from timid while spending one-on-one time with his famous father. In a prior video clip shared to the LiveBitez Instagram page on Sunday, Lil Mendeecees could be seen laughing and doing a little dance to some Philly club music before Janiah’s family and friends flooded the prom venue.

While chatting with his father, the young social media star and model jokingly stated that he wanted to move to Philly, to which his dad replied, “You getting beside yourself, beloved.”

It’s evident that Lil Mendeecees inherited his humor from his father. Later in the clip, the star of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta jokingly remarked that everyone from Philly sounded like Meek Mill.

“Even the girls,” the 45-year-old Harlem native quipped.

Check out another sweet video from Lil Mendeecees’ prom night below. Does his outfit complement Janiah’s?

