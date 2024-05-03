MadameNoire Featured Video

Grasonde, also known as @greygoglobal on TikTok, blends humor with a serious message to illuminate the daily microaggressions endured by Black individuals from their white counterparts around the world in his compelling internet series titled “If the roles between Black people and white people were reversed in the world, how would it feel?”

In part two of Grasonde’s series shared on TikTok April 26, the solo traveling social media star humorously reenacted several microaggressions he encountered from white Europeans during his travels across the continent. During a grocery shopping excursion, Grasonde comically approached a white shopper, inquiring if they were an employee of the store. Perplexed by the question, the customer shook their head in confusion and responded with a puzzled “No,” prompting Grasonde to quip, “Oh, okay. I thought you worked here.”

As the social media influencer left the store, a text overlay appeared on the screen that read, “Assuming everyone is a worker who looks different.”

The video then panned to show Grasonde jokingly mistaking a white European couple as Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber, to capture what it feels like when white people assume Black folks “all look alike.”

Grasonde’s funny yet eye-opening video did not stop there.

In a subsequent clip, the avid Black traveler could be seen hilariously jumping in fear as a white couple walked up from behind him while filming. Assuming they were “begging,” Grasonde moved his backpack out of range from the couple and joked, “I don’t have any change.”

He was also observed offering a forced smile to a cluster of white Europeans as he strolled by, mirroring the insincere grin often displayed by some white individuals out of apprehension and “fear” upon encountering Black people. In a following clip, the social media comic muttered insulting remarks about a group of white people’s economic status as they were waiting for the bus.

The TikTok sensation’s uproarious yet genuine post ignited a flurry of responses from Black TikTok users in the comments section.

Many shared their own encounters with microaggressions from white individuals worldwide.

“I’ve gotten ‘‘Do you work here?’ in sweatpants, a hoodie, and a Bulls winter cap with a ball on top at Walmart,” wrote one user.

Another fan commented, “I do this now, too. They always look confused. I love locking my car and clutching my purses as I walk in the store past them.”

A third user penned, “No lie… we should have a day in America where all white people are treated like Black people for 24 hours. Every year so they don’t forget.”

A fourth chimed in, “This is GOLDEN! The confusion. The havoc! I love it. Think I’m going to start doing this in certain places. Especially the ‘moving over out of fear’ and ‘do you work here?’”

Watch part one of Grasonde’s series below. Have you experienced some of these microaggressions? What do you do to combat them?

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Crazy’: Not People Still Confusing Simone Biles For Gabby Douglas