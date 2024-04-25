MadameNoire Featured Video

Sade Bagnerise, mother to Ne-Yo’s sons, Braiden and Brixton Smith, has leveled accusations of assault against the R&B artist, alleging she was “body slammed” by the singer. She also accused the Grammy winner of engaging in drugs and alcohol in the presence of their children.

The incident unfolded in a video obtained by LiveBitez on April 25. In the footage, Bagnerise could be seen arguing with Ne-Yo, who appeared unusually composed while playing video games in his bedroom.

Alarmingly, the dispute between the co-parents unfolded in the presence of their two young boys, born in 2021 and 2023, as they slept peacefully.

“You know what you did. You body slammed me on the floor,” Bagnerise shouted at the 44-year-old singer at the beginning of the alarming video. “Tell them why we’re here today?”

After squabbling back and forth, Ne-Yo threatened to call the police on his baby momma and accused her of causing “commotion,” to which she replied, “How did the commotion start? What did we talk about? What did I ask of you?”

Ne-Yo fired back, “All of that is irrelevant.”

Bagnerise accused Ne-Yo of bringing “hoes” and “drugs” around Braiden and Brixton.

Bagnerise did not like the celeb’s seemingly nonchalant response. His inadequate reply triggered a spiraling tirade from the mother of three. She accused the “Sexy Love” artist of entertaining “hoes” and using drugs at his house while Braiden and Brixton were present.

“You fucking like to have hoes, drugs and weed, alcohol, mushrooms and prostitutes in the house while your kids are here,” the model said sternly as Ne-Yo flashed a smirk.

“Everyone has asked him to stop, but he will not listen to nobody. This is what’s going on. This is the tea….I even came over here to help him with these fucking kids because he won’t watch these kids.”

Then, Bagnerise added more fuel to the fire when she referred to the “Because of You” hitmaker as “Diddy Jr.,” a clear reference to Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was recently accused of sexual assault and sex trafficking in an explosive lawsuit filed by his former producer Lil Rod in February.

“Tell them about the freak-off Diddy Jr.,” the matriarch shouted repeatedly.

Toward the end of the video, Bagnerise continued to taunt Ne-Yo, accusing him of having a “hoe” in the house and slamming him for his alleged inability to take care of his sons.

“So the hoe gone stay?…. It’s that hard for you to lay down in the bed with your kids?” she said.

The catalyst for Bagnerise and Ne-Yo’s recent conflict remains unclear, but this isn’t the first time Bagnerise has voiced concerns about the singer’s alleged fast-paced lifestyle.

While reflecting on her heated custody battle with the Grammy Award-winning artist in June 2023, Bagnerise accused the music veteran of having a sex addiction.

“He won’t listen to the FEW OF US who keep trying to help him with accountability and his addiction(s),” she penned in an open letter posted to her Instagram Story.

Bagnerise claimed that the Arkansas native was having “a mid-life crisis” and she scolded him for hanging out with the wrong “company” that often support his “erratic and embarrassing behavior and [sex] addiction.”

Ne-Yo was legally declared the father of Braiden and Brixton in late September 2023.

Ne-Yo was recently spotted holding hands with two women in LA.

Bagnerise’s shocking Instagram Live video surfaced just several days after TMZ filmed Ne-Yo walking hand in hand with two women near The Grove in Los Angeles on April 18.

When asked about his views on the legalization of polygamy, Ne-Yo said he felt as though a law should be passed to “let people do whatever the hell they want to do.”

The “Closer” singer informed TMZ that while he wouldn’t actively support the bill in Washington, he was satisfied with his polygamous relationship. It’s still unclear if the women seen walking with the star were the same ones spotted with the R&B artist in Miami in July 2023.

