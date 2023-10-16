MadameNoire Featured Video

Ne-Yo and his ex-girlfriend, Sade Bagnerise, have reportedly hashed out the terms of their heated custody battle, but the former wants to keep details of the sensitive case private.

According to Radar Online—Ne-Yo, real name Shaffer Chimere Smith —asked the court to issue a gag order that would prevent Bagnerise from sharing details about their custody case and child support battle. He’s also requested a confidentiality order to seal private details about his financial history and assets. Court documents obtained by the outlet indicated Ne-Yo asked for the gag order days before he was declared the father of Bagnerise’s two children, Brixton and Braiden, in late September.

In his motion, the Grammy Award-winning artist asked the court to keep details about his finances and the amount of his child support payment sealed from the public to protect his children and “international recording artist” status. The “Sexy Love” hitmaker also requested for the location of his homes to be kept private ahead of the settlement.

Additionally, Ne-Yo, 43, pleaded with court officials to prevent Bagnerise from “discussing the proceedings” in the media, including social, print and television. The mother and muse reportedly agreed to the gag order during a recent hearing, Radar Online noted.

In late September, a judge reportedly declared Ne-Yo the “natural and biological” father of Bagnerise’s sons, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Under the ruling, the judge declared that the children’s last names would be changed from Bagnerise to Smith — Ne-Yo’s legal surname.

The decision comes almost five months after the “So Sick” artist filed a paternity and child support lawsuit against the mother of his two children in May.

As previously reported, inside his petition, he demanded that a paternity test be conducted on Bagnerise’s youngest son, Brixton, to determine whether he was the child’s father. Confident that he was the dad of the adorable tot born in February, Ne-Yo asked for the test to ensure that both of his children would be eligible to inherit his wealth in the future.

For Braiden — born in 2021 — the hitmaker requested the court change the little one’s last name to match his. In his petition, Ne-Yo also asked for “joint physical custody” of both kids and fought to have a say in their education and health care. The famous patriarch also agreed to pay child support, requesting the judge set the amount.

Bagnerise fired back with a countersuit, demanding primary custody of Braiden and Brixton, but she agreed to share legal custody of the boys with Ne-Yo.

In her countersuit, she asked for the singer to be awarded visitation every other weekend and reimbursed for any medical and educational costs related to Brixton and Braiden.

Legal trouble still looms for Bagnerise.

The gag order arrives as Bagnerise continues to fight back against charges of child cruelty and battery stemming from her March 28 arrest. In March, the model was reportedly arrested after she was accused of helping her eldest son — from a previous relationship — attack one of his classmates at a bus stop.

Sade was allegedly arrested on a first-degree and third-degree charge of cruelty to children along with a battery charge, according to court records obtained by Radar Online in September. After the alleged attack, she was reportedly ordered to spend a few days behind bars and released on a $31,000 bond.

In several posts uploaded to her Instagram Stories Sept. 11, the mother claimed that her son was a victim of “bullying,” and she denied all wrongdoing. She shared ring camera footage of his assault but later apologized for uploading the video.

Read what she had to say below.

