Sade Bagnerise, the woman who had children with Ne-Yo while the singer was still married to ex-wife Crystal Renay, opened up about her unfortunate role in the former married couple’s ugly divorce.

While reflecting on her ongoing custody battle with the Grammy Award-winning singer, Sade revealed that she “privately apologized” to Renay after she welcomed not one but two children with Ne-Yo during their marriage.

“I’ve privately APOLOGIZED profusely to Crystal for my role, and she is such a strong, beautiful, FORGIVING woman. But I spoke to a woman who was so confused and broken. BETRAYED. & misunderstood,” the model wrote in an Instagram Story. “She is hurting and healing, and as hard as he [tries] to play tough guy, he knows he’s hurting deep down inside, too,” she added. “He needs help… (love, support).”

Then, Bagnerise began to share several photos and videos of Ne-Yo showcasing his tender side with their two children, Brixton and Braiden.

One short video captured the “So Sick” hitmaker cutting the umbilical cord of one of his children with the former bottle girl in the hospital. The happy dad flashed a thumbs up to the camera after he finished cutting the chord.

“This is the side I’d wish he show ya’ll more of,” Bagnerise captioned the post.

Then, the Instagram model began to address some of the negative headlines about her child support case with Ne-Yo. She clarified that she wasn’t in a “nasty” court battle with the Arkansas native and had no plans of “demanding child support immediately.”

The mother of two reassured nosey spectators that Ne-Yo had been “physically, emotionally and FINANCIALLY responsible” for their sons Braiden and Brixton since they were born in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

Towards the end of her lengthy open letter, she urged fans and internet detractors to offer a little grace to her baby daddy, who she believes is going through a “midlife crisis.”

“He won’t listen to the FEW OF US who keep trying to help him with accountability and his addiction(s),” she added while scolding the R&B artist for hanging out with the wrong “company” that often supports his “erratic and embarrassing behavior and [sex] addiction.”

The candid, open letter comes just one week after Bagnerise filed for primary custody of their two children along with temporary child support.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, the mother of two is asking court officials for reimbursement for costs associated with the children’s medical, educational and extracurricular expenses.

Ne-Yo requested that the court conduct a DNA test on Brixton to confirm that he is the father of their youngest child. He also asked for Braiden’s last name to be legally changed to Smith, his surname.

Additionally, Ne-Yo is requesting joint physical and legal custody of the two kids and is pushing for the court to determine how much he should pay in child support.

In her response to the singer’s demand, Bagnerise did not question Ne-Yo’s request for a DNA test on Brixton but noted, “[Ne-Yo] is the biological father of the parties’ minor children.”

Ne-Yo finalized his divorce from his ex-wife Renay in February. The singer was ordered to pay a whopping $1.6 million lump sum payment to the model. Renay was also awarded $20,000 for her moving expenses and will receive $5,000 a month in alimony until 2026. Under the settlement, the mother of three will also continue to receive $12,000 monthly in child support from the award-winning hitmaker.

