Fans are speculating whether Ne-Yo is in a polyamorous relationship after the R&B crooner was spotted on vacation holding hands with two women. On July 24, netizens of Instagram lit up the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk after the outlet posted a video of the “So Sick” hitmaker strolling down a sidewalk with two curvy women in Miami Beach.

One of the ladies, who were filmed holding on to the star’s hand, rocked a skin-tight black and white striped romper that showed off her big ass. The unidentified woman rocked straight-back cornrows pulled into a bun and a pair of sunglasses.

To the right of the “Closer” artist, another woman could be seen holding the R&B star’s hand. The redhead baddie’s face was also concealed by a pair of sunglasses. While cruising about town with the Grammy Award winner, the woman rocked a casual pair of black shorts and an white tank top.

To confirm that it was indeed Ne-Yo walking with two women, the fan filming the video, greeted the star as he was strolling by. “Hey Ne-Yo,” the stan said, to which the 43-year-old father replied, “What up, baby?”

The fan, @jaz2finee, on Instagram was in Miami Beach when the “Closer” crooner passed, but Ne-Yo didn’t seem to have a lick of shame as he proudly flaunted the two women.

In the comments section, Instagram users wondered if the newly divorced singer was dating both of the hot girls seen in the video.

“It’s giving “SisterWives,” one person joked.

Another Instagram user penned, “Looks like some type of poly relationship actually.”

A third chimed in, “Ne-Yo bagging 2 women at the same time is crazy!”

Some folks seemed to approve of Ne-Yo’s alleged “throuple.”

“Ne-Yo sliding with some thick shit,” a netizen named @hp_dez wrote.

A fan named @anthonytowz praised the R&B for keeping “a pretty Black woman” by his side at all times. “I know he might not be crazy attractive, but I’m willing to bet he packing bout 10+ inches. I haven’t seen a complaint yet.”

Another supporter urged fans to be happy for the singer and songwriter, “Lol If they like it…we love it,” the user wrote.

Ne-Yo has not confirmed whether he’s in a polyamorous relationship, but during an interview with TMZ in April, the Arkansas native said he was “enjoying the single life” since he and his ex-wife Crystal Renay divorced in January. “I’m dating now; I don’t give a damn,” he added unapologetically.

Renay filed for divorce in 2022, and their dissolution was finalized in January. Ne-Yo shares three children with Renay: Shaffer Jr., 6, Roman, 4; and Isabella, 20 months.

This isn’t the first time that polyamorous rumors have swirled about Ne-Yo.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, in 2022, a woman identified as @puredominican on Instagram, came forth alleging that she was in a four-way relationship with Ne-Yo and three of the singer’s alleged mistresses. In one photo posted to her Instagram Story, the voluptuous model and hairstylist confessed her undying love for the hitmaker. She alleged that the singer took exceptional care of her and her “babies.”

On Instagram, it appears as though Ne-Yo follows @puredominican, according to screenshots taken by Its On-Site. The media outlet also shared photos of the curvy muse standing next to one of Ne-Yo’s alleged mistresses, and according to the site, a source claimed that all of the singer’s side joints appear to “get along” and refer to themselves as “sister wives.” The media outlet also claimed that they had received “explicit” screenshots allegedly substantiating @puredominican’s claims.

Ne-Yo hasn’t confirmed the allegations.

What do you think? Is Ne-Yo really out here living the polyamorous life?

