Falynn Pina has joined forces with Dennis McKinley, Porsha Williams’ former fiancé, to promote his new cognac brand, Nyak. However, some online observers speculate that this partnership could be driven by a motive to get back at The Real Housewives of Atlanta personality for marrying her ex-husband, Simon Guobadia.

On April 12, Pina and McKinley went live on Instagram to promote an in-store pop-up event for Nyak at a Montgomery store located on Eastern Boulevard, according to a video shared on the My Husband Is My Best Friend YouTube page.

In the 9-minute video, McKinley, who shares a 5-year-old daughter named Pilar Jhena McKinley with Williams, was seen signing bottles of his cognac liquor and greeting fans. Pina took a shot of the “smooth” liquor and interacted with McKinley and the customers as they stopped by to try out the drink.

Understandably, social media users raised an eyebrow at Pina and McKinley’s work relationship and wondered if the pair were trying to throw shade at their former spouses. Williams jumped the broom with Pina’s ex-husband, Guobadia, in 2022 after the latter finalized her divorce from the Nigerian millionaire.

At the time, the RHOA veteran, who was once “cool” with the mother of four, vehemently denied being romantically involved with the Simcol Petroleum founder during their divorce process. Sadly, the 42-year-old housewife’s two-year-long marriage to the 56-year-old came to an end in February when she filed for divorce, citing that she and the entrepreneur were “living in a bona fide state of separation.”

In the YouTube comments section, some users speculated about the nature of Pina and McKinley’s relationship, suggesting it could be questionable given Williams’ past engagement to McKinley in 2018, as reported by People. Allegedly, the Atlanta socialite and McKinley parted ways due to the Nyak founder’s infidelity. With that in mind, several users claimed Pina was a fool if she was indeed trying to mess with the father of one.

Some individuals hinted that karma might be at play for Porsha’s decision to marry Guobadia shortly after Pina’s divorce. Others advised caution regarding the romance rumors, stating that their relationship might just be business-related.

“Why everyone mad at Falynn she was the wife that got snaked it’s sad that taking someone’s husband is justified. This world is trash.” “She needs to put that energy into her children. Dennis doesn’t need a woman with 50/11 children and different baby daddies.” “Hell, her and Dennis should start dating after all Porsha took her husband. Why not? I think y’all make a great couple. Payback is a bi…” “Porsha can’t get mad. Karma is a mf lol.” “Why can’t they just be friends the Internet always assumes?” “Looks like they are just working.”

This isn’t the first time that Pina and McKinley’s business affairs have come to light.

In January 2022, the pair teamed up to promote a birthday tour for the former at Cru Lounge in Atlanta, Warner Robins and Las Vegas.

Pina threw shade at Porsha during her Baller Alert interview on April 12.

The pair’s recent collaboration coincided with the release of Pina’s interview on The Baller Alert Show, where she asserted that things wouldn’t be friendly if she ran into Williams. In the interview, the model and brand ambassador expressed her lack of surprise regarding Williams and Guobadia’s impending divorce. She asserted that their relationship was fake and described it as a “ploy” aimed at retaliation against her.

When questioned about what she would say to the reality TV personality if they encountered each other, the 34-year-old mother affirmed that she wouldn’t be amicable with the Go Naked Hair co-founder.

“That wouldn’t be a safe scenario…At the end of the day, she knows what she did. It can play out in the media, however…I know what she did, Simon knows what she did, Porsha knows what she did…I wouldn’t even put myself in a predicament of even allowing that…Talk to her? Ain’t gon’ be no talking,” Pina told Baller Alert.

Watch the clip below. Do you smell something fishy going on between Pina and McKinley?

