MadameNoire Featured Video

Porsha Williams is looking good and getting to the bag amid her divorce from her soon-to-be former husband, Simon Guobadia. On March 11, The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star took to Instagram to flaunt a new hairstyle created with her luxury hair extension brand, Go Naked Hair.

In the short clip, Williams, 42, rocked long black hair adorned with luscious curls as she smized at the camera. Her trusted hairstylist, Dre, helped prime and primp her stunning style to perfection. To elevate the look, Williams paired the beautiful hairdo with a skin-tight black corset and fierce zebra-print pants.

The RHOA baddie kept her makeup simple, opting for a light foundation, light-colored eyeshadow, and dramatic lashes—all made courtesy of her company, Go Naked Hair, which she launched in 2014 alongside her sister, Lauren Williams. The brand aims to provide customers with high-quality virgin hair extensions, wigs, lashes, and other hair accessories.

In the caption, the Pursuit of Porsha author let her followers know that she was getting “back” to herself again.

Fans in the comments section couldn’t get enough of Williams’ sizzling hair and beat face. Some were happy to see the reality TV star shining amid her divorce from Guobadia.

“One thing a cancer woman’s going to do, PUSH TF through with grace. No matter how we feel inside, we’re resilient and will always rise. Rooting for you,” wrote one user.

Another fan commented, “Your hair is pretty! Sidebar: Which bundle/strand is it? Seriously asking!”

A third user penned, “My good sis is pretty pretty.”

A fourth netizen jokingly added, “Preparing to catch another rich old man.”

What is happening with Porsha Williams’ divorce?

On February 22, Williams filed for divorce from Guobadia, citing that she and the Nigerian businessman were “living in a bona fide state of separation,” according to Radar Online. Now, she asks the court to enforce the prenup she and the 59-year-old baller signed days before their wedding.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Williams signed a prenup with the entrepreneur on November 17, 2022, days before the couple wed in a traditional Nigerian native law ceremony and their lavish American-style ceremony. The prenup will establish “each party’s separate property interests and marital property interests,” the document noted. Their date of marriage was listed as November 25, 2022.

In her petition, a legal rep for the star — who will be returning to Season 16 of RHOA — said Williams was “hopeful” that she would come to an amicable “agreement settling all issues” with her now-estranged husband of 15 months.

“However, if such an agreement cannot be reached, Wife reserves the right to amend this Complaint accordingly,” the petition added. Additionally, the Bravo star asked the court to prevent Guobadia from destroying, concealing or altering any financial documents connected to their ongoing divorce.

On social media, Williams has scrubbed the businessman’s last name from all her accounts, but pictures from their recent Valentine’s Day getaway in Dubai remain on Instagram. On February 16, the proud peach holder posted a slideshow of herself wearing a teeny-weeny green bikini next to a massive bouquet of roses and balloons gifted to her by Guobadia. The RHOA star looked like a million bucks as she beamed about the thoughtful Valentine’s Day present.

“Happy Wife Happy Life,” the Go Naked Hair co-founder penned.

RELATED CONTENT: Porsha Williams Gives Glimpses Of Her Costa Rican Vacation Home