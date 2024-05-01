MadameNoire Featured Video

Daryl and Connie (not the Walking Dead characters) from Arlette Amuli’s Pop The Balloon Or Find Love YouTube show captivated the internet with their chemistry during their encounter on Episode 2, posted on Feb. 1.

Daryl was the episode’s third bachelor and intrigued a few women, obtaining a couple of balloon pops from women who weren’t feeling his mien or his age.

With two women to choose from, Daryl asked Connie from California and Miriam, another woman with a balloon, to provide an example of humility.

“An example of humility for me is somebody trying to give me that open, constructive criticism and the way that I respond back,” Connie answered.

Miriam popped her balloon, allowing Connie and Daryl to intensely discuss their expectations and offerings for relationships. And the way the two conversed and engaged with each other made the encounter sexy.

“I think Connie is a beautiful woman. She’s grown. She knows what she wants. I take care of business, and she seems like she wants to be taken care of, so I would be honored if we matched,” Daryl from Chicago stated before Connie cut him off, wanting to know what about her communicated she wanted someone to take care of her.

“I said I was a provider when I first walked up, and you still got your balloon…that’s just shit I like to do. I got a grandmother, little sister…I like to take care of the women that’s in my life,” she said.

“Do you allow your women to pull their weight around the house, too, though?”

Daryl clarified that he had no problem with a woman handling business. Connie added that some men preferred their women to assume specific types of roles, particularly the typical “housewife” role.

“I wouldn’t mind, darling,” he said. “We in a new day and age. Women got their own jobs, education, and things going on. I work hard. I got three different businesses. I’m an owner of something. I got a full-time job. I want to be loved, but I don’t mind a woman to have her own thing going on. I ain’t no hater. We get to it together.”

Daryl shared that he had one child and affirmed that he didn’t mind a woman with children, adding that he wanted more. Daryl established he had no “baby mama drama,” stating the mother of his only child was starting a family of her own.

Connie asked if he had his own space, and he confirmed.

Daryl acknowledged the other women, giving them flowers for their beauty, but he said Connie was the “hood queen.” At one point, the two stared into each other’s eyes, and sparks flew.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go past the show because Connie learned he lived with his grandmother when he had her under the impression he lived alone. She claimed Daryl asked her if she wanted to be in a “social media relationship,” where they filmed the first date, which she didn’t like. Connie believed he only did the show for clout.

Daryl claimed he had his own place in Chicago but moved to take care of his retired grandmother, which is what he said on the show. Daryl confirmed he wanted to film their date, but Connie said she had to be in a committed relationship before they became public as a couple.

