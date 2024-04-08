MadameNoire Featured Video

In the latest edition of Tales From TikTok, a wife made her husband smile ear to ear by planting his photo in Target’s shelved picture frames. She ran to TikTok Wednesday, April 3, to share his lively reaction to her gesture.

The couple operates under the handle QandKiya and mainly posts prank reaction videos. In the most recent prank, Kiya slipped her husband’s photos into Target’s picture frames on display and convinced him to help her look for suitable picture frames for their house.

“I need your help finding a picture. We got the rug and stuff, but we need a cute picture frame for the area in the house that I really like,” Kiya explained to Q, her hubby. He agreed, and the two headed to the picture frame aisle.

As they roamed the aisle, Kiya used her acting chomps to act nonchalantly while pointing out possible choices. She turned to a shelf behind her that carried the frames with Q’s photos and continued pointing out other potential winners.

Q stopped her when he spotted an old, handsome photo of him in a suit and tie with an earring and a bright smile.

“Woah, what the heck?” Q reacted in the touching Tales From TikTok.

Kiya pretended not to know what he was reacting to until he pointed it out.

“No. Am I tripping? Lovey (his nickname for her), this picture is me,” Q said while taking the two frames with his photos off the shelf. “This is me!”

“How did it get in here?” Kiya asked, continuing the facade.

“Yo! This is me, yo!” Q said, shocked.

“Bae, are you supposed to get paid for this?” Kiya asked.

Ecstatic to see his photos, Q saw it as a sign he could make it big in the industry.

“I told you I could make Tubi, yo,” he said. “[Target]is probably taking people’s pictures! They’re taking pictures. Where’d they get this from?”

Q started to search his pockets for his phone to inform his mom. The clip cut to him referring to the red bullseye store as “Targèt.”

“Targèt? With me? Little ole me? I told you I’m famous! We gon’ make it out the hood with this one!” Q said before the video ended.

Commenters went off about Q’s reaction to the prank.

“Him clutching them got me crying.”

“He was acting like he won the lottery, lol.”

“He’s serious. ‘Let me call my mom.'”

“Why you do that to, ya man? He think he gonna be on Tubi now.”

“See, you play too much…I love it!!!”

“I just choked on my damn bottled water.”

“The way I just screamed should be illegal.”