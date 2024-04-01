MadameNoire Featured Video

Amber Rose admits that she was pigeonholed into a “sex spot” type of girl after dating rapper Ye, despite her true conservative nature. Apparently, Ye wanted her to dress sexy.

On March 28, Just B with Bethenny Frankel released a revealing episode on iHeart about the wild and taboo topics Amber has experienced, including her rocky love affair with the Fade rapper from 2008 until 2010.

During the interview, Frankel asked the 40-year-old model and podcaster if she was a sexual person or if she utilized sexuality as a tool. Amber responded that she had always been conservative.

With or without her first celebrity boyfriend, Amber attempted to find work in this sexy-driven world. But the people who dominated in the world pigeonholed her into a “sex spot” type of girl. Amber said she wasn’t like that.

“I’ve always been conservative since I was young,” Rose said of her South Philly upbringing. “And I think coming out on the scene, I was kind of thrown into this sex spot type of girl.”

The Philadelphia native gained recognition in 2008 when she was featured in the music video “Put On” by Young Jeezy and her ex-boyfriend West. This was before the mother of two opted for her signature blonde bald look. When Rose began dating Ye shortly after, the Yeezy designer had plans to sport his wife in sexy garments out in the world.

“[Ye] was my first relationship with the celebrity ever, but also in the public eye,” Amber told Frankel.

“He always wanted me to dress very sexy. I was young at the time.”

Despite being young, Amber confessed that she still had a choice. The model said she tried to go against the grain of what was required of her, especially after dating Ye, but she had to survive.

“I definitely went into it with a delusional mind state that like people actually cared about me. And again I can look back and be like, he probably didn’t care, and that’s no one’s specific. But I went in with genuine feelings and every person I’ve dated,” Amber explained about her previous relationships.

She added: “When you’re forty, you can look at 25 and say I was a baby, and I didn’t know shit, you know. But when you’re 25, you’re like, I’m grown, I know everything, and you don’t.

Amber isn’t the only ex who has been under Ye’s fashion control. The 46-year-old father of four is notoriously known for dressing the women he’s romantically dating, including Rose, ex-wife Kim Kardashian and new spouse Bianca Censori.

MADAMENOIRE has been caught up in the West’s drama surrounding his wife’s representation by his side and in the world. From see-thru ensembles to sheer lace garments, Bianca has been under scrutiny for dressing half-naked out in the street with her husband and in front of his children. Kim, who shares four children with the rapper, had a problem with her children being exposed to such dressing. Censori’s loved ones, on the other hand, are reportedly fed up with Ye’s “controlling ways,” sources said.

“She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal,” the source said of Bianca.

More recently, social media was galled by Ye’s most recent snap of Bianca, who was actually sporting more clothes this time.