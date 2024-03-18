MadameNoire Featured Video

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) claimed he asked rapper Safaree Samuels for a threesome with Amber Rose and Nicki Minaj. He was unaware that the Love & Hip Hop: Miami star and the “Super Bass” rapper were going steady.

The 46-year-old Vultures creator went on Big Boy TV to talk about his album, but during the interview, he confessed he asked about a threesome between him, Rose and Minaj.

Big Boy brought up Safaree freestyling on The Breakfast Club show, and Charlamagne da god disapproved of it. That’s when Ye told the bombshell story after defending Safaree’s freestyle game.

“You know what’s so messed up?” Ye began. “He ain’t really know they was together. So, we was down doing [My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy] (2010 album) and he in the studio. I’m just thinking she with a bad bitch, I’m like, ‘Yo, Safaree, you think Nicki will let me and Amber hit? Like, what she said?”

Ye was referring to Minaj’s verse in “Monster,” where she rapped, Besides, Ye, they can’t stand besides me I think me, you and Amb’ should ménage Friday.”

“Like, you gotta make these raps true,” the rapper joked. “Like, ‘Me you and Amb’ should ménage Friday.’”

The 46-year-old rapper asked Safaree for the “Anaconda” rapper’s number. However, Ye would later learn that Minaj and Safaree were together.

Podcaster Akademiks posted the clip to his Instagram page, and Safaree hopped in the comments, confirming it happened.

“Yeah, that happened,” he wrote with six laughing, crying emojis.

Ye wasn’t the only one in the dark about Safaree and Minaj’s relationship.

Her former manager, Deb Antney, told Drink Champs hosts three years ago that Minaj kept their courtship secret from many, including her. She was under the impression Safaree was gay and possibly one of her assistants.

“The craziest shit is — I know I really shouldn’t say this, but you know, bless my heart — I never knew that her and Safaree were going together. I thought Safaree was a gay guy that she hung out with, and he was her helper,” Antney said.

“Listen, when I was booking her out, she’s like, ‘Deb, I need two rooms.’ But the two rooms wasn’t for him ’cause she would get dressed in the other room — I didn’t know that they were together,” the entertainment mogul continued. “I never knew until he took my car from her, and she told me to lock him up. And he called me, and that’s when he broke down everything. He broke down everything, that they was together for the year — I didn’t know.”