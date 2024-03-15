MadameNoire Featured Video

Amber Rose called ex and baby daddy Alexander “AE” Edwards a “serial cheater” on her March 12 appearance on the Jason Lee Show.

Halfway through the interview, Lee and Rose discussed her tumultuous relationship with AE, including his cheating and how it impacted her mentality. The model thought it was 12 women but found out there were more women after airing his dirty laundry.

The part that seemed out-of-character for Lee was when Rose messaged all the women her baby daddy was entertaining.

“I’mma pull up,” the 40-year-old said. “Yeah, I don’t give a fuck. I’m like Cardi (B). We’re the same…we calling, we pulling up. We doing what we got to do. Not literally pulling up because I don’t want to go to jail.”

Lee shared how it shocked him that Rose, who had a large following and stature, would message women who weren’t on her level.

“I was not in a good mental space,” she confessed. “I would not do that ever again. I was mad at myself for doing that…I think that when you are being psychologically and emotionally abused for a long time, you need some closure or you need some…you know what’s going on but you need the evidence to say, ‘I know this for sure.’ But I would never ever do anything like that again.”

Lee told Rose that he couldn’t process that she was going through it, but she noted that being in a relationship with a narcissist drives a person to do out-of-character things. In addition to AE gaslighting and manipulating her, she was hormonal after having their child.

Rose explained that she was desperate for answers because she wanted him out of her life but craved proof.

“For some reason, him saying that he’s not doing it and you not answering is not enough for me to leave my baby daddy,” she said. “I need to know.”

The 30-year-old actress learned her lesson and asserted she would throw the man out the door before contacting the mistress(es).

Rose and AE were together from 2018 to 2021 and had a son, Slash Electric. But she exposed his cheating.

“All 12 of y’all bums—the ones that I know of, there’s probably more—can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby, and y’all decided to fuck him anyway. I saw all the texts and DMs. Y’all were well aware, but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty, so it’s whatever,” she wrote on Instagram three years ago.

Rose also talked about the College Hill: Celebrity Edition fight she got into with Joseline Hernandez, which never aired.

She stated that everyone in the house got into it with Hernandez because she was bullying people. However, the viral moment that no one except the show’s producers and cast saw transpired after the class read a Langston Hughes poem about the “different hues of Black women.”

“Joseline screams out in the classroom, ‘Not like them dirty, ugly white people. Not like them white girls. They’re fucking ugly as hell.’”

Rose said she didn’t identify as white, but because she’s biracial and has a white parent, she couldn’t let Hernandez’s sentiments slide even after Hernandez clarified that she didn’t think Rose was white.

“So, we get in that argument ’cause she acts like she’s stupid. Like she doesn’t know that you can be two things at one time,” Rose said.

Hernandez then accused Rose of trying to be white, and the claws came out. Rose said she hit Hernandez with an “eight-piece,” with every hit connecting. She claimed the only damage Hernandez did was push her off, causing Rose’s head to hit the window.