MadameNoire Featured Video

“Famous” rapper Ye has fans and trolls in a cyber chokehold after he recently posted a seemingly cryptic Instagram video of his wife Bianca Censori posing in a massive bed. But some cybernauts are more shocked to see the Australian native in more clothes.

On March 21, Ye updated his Instagram account with a single uncaptioned video focused on his “muse” of a wife. Posed up with one leg bent, Censori wore a white all-lace strapless bodysuit paired with high heels. Although she hid her face with a cell phone in hand, she was recognizable. Her hubby Ye was nowhere in sight, but fans made him out from the breathing in the background.

The ambiguous post comes nearly two months after Ye scrubbed his social media account, according to the Daily Mail. Now, fans are puzzled by the new update, with several pointing out the bed seemed a bit too familiar to the Grammy winner’s 2016 “Famous” music video.

“What does this mean, Ye? WHAT DOES THIS MEAN!!!!,” someone wrote.

“All we know is that it’s probably the same bed from the famous music video,” another fan chimed in.

In response, one fan took the opportunity to find meaning in all of the confusion.

“It could be an answer to the iconic picture: Ye ask the audience, ‘Who is still famous after all of that?’ At least that’s my interpretation,” they wrote.

On the other hand, separate voices in the comment section had questions about Censori’s ability to sport more clothes lounging in bed than she does with her husband at outings.

“Why’s she got more clothes on in bed than when she goes outside ðŸ¥´ðŸ« ðŸ¤£,” one cyber fan wrote.

“AT LEAST SHE’S DRESSEDðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥,” another said.

Last month, Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian reportedly disapproved of Censori’s choice of risqué outfits around her four children. She took it up with Ye after the internet slammed them both because of a viral photo of their eldest daughter, North drawing. The controversial image depicts Ye and his wife on his Vultures 1 album cover and yet fans were appalled by North’s awareness of Censori’s half nakedness.

But Ye seems to do what he wants anyway.

Once before, Ye clapped back at the naysayers about the reasons why he posts his wife.

“Y’all, I just want to tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose,” he said at the time. “So what I’m saying is, I delivered the album. And people still in my comments talking ’bout, ‘Why you posting your wife?’ ’Cause she makes me happy. That’s why y’all happy with the music, ’cause I’m happy,” Ye previously shared in a video.