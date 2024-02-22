MadameNoire Featured Video

Maylashia Hogg, a pregnant teenager that went missing earlier this month, was reportedly discovered deceased in South Carolina on Feb. 18, according to Wach Fox 57. Now, relatives are calling on the public to find out what led to the 17-year-old’s sudden death.

On Sunday, Hogg — who was nine months pregnant — was found dead in Barnwell County, South Carolina, around 3:45 p.m., local authorities said.

Hogg was found dead near her home.

According to family members, her body was located less than a half-mile away from her residence near the woods line of Perry Street and Main Street, the People Sentinel reported. Hogg was eagerly anticipating the birth of her baby girl on Feb. 14 and had already chosen the name, London Charity, in honor of her late mother, who passed away a year-and-a-half ago.

“She was excited to be a mom,” Hogg’s cousin, Robert Payne, told Wach Fox 57. “I know somebody did something to her.”

The grieving cousin added, “Whoever did it needs to be in jail. She was only a child. A child with a child.”

Relatives of Hogg reported her missing Feb. 8, but after they received no response from police, the family reached out to Kimberly Kite from the Broken Link Foundation, a charity that helps families to find their missing loved ones. Judy Hogg, the late 17-year-old’s aunt, grew even more concerned when the young mother and nurse missed her labor induction appointment on Feb. 13. Hogg’s family last saw her at their residence on Washington Street, just two blocks from the location where her body was discovered.

“I was like, where’s Maylashia? But then when I talked to my dad, he said that someone had saw her and that she had lost her phone, that she would be home Monday because she knew that I had to take her to the doctor on Tuesday because she was going to be induced on Tuesday. After she didn’t show up Monday, I was like, ‘Dad, something’s wrong,’” Judy told WRDW.

A few days before Hogg’s body was found, a missing persons flier was posted to the City of Barnwell Police Department’s Facebook page urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact authorities.

The People Sentinel noted that the Barnwell Police Department will work together with the Barnwell County Coroner Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Special Victims Unit to investigate the pregnant teen’s death. An autopsy has also been scheduled.

Hogg was a student at Barnwell High School.

