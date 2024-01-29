MadameNoire Featured Video

Nicki Minaj has finally responded to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss” with her highly anticipated diss track “Big Foot,” but some fans aren’t feeling the fiery single.

After previewing the new song on Jan. 26 and trolling Megan online with a slew of shady tweets, Nicki finally debuted her song “Big Foot.” At the beginning of the viral diss track, the 41-year-old rapper aimed at Megan’s flow and threatened to buy her catalog from 1501 Entertainment boss Carl Crawford, Megan’s former manager.

“Your flow is such a bore. Drinkin’ a bottle of Henny through a straw. B—h, you better stop that dialog, ‘fore I hit Carl and buy your catalog.”

In 2022, the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker filed a lawsuit against 1501, seeking $1 million in damages and requesting to be let go from the imprint. She argued that she had successfully fulfilled her contract following the release of 2021’s Something for Thee Hotties. However, Crawford countersued, citing that the album did not contain original material. Meg, who signed to the former baseball star’s music label in 2018, settled her lawsuit “amicably” with 1501 in October 2023, according to USA Today.

Nicki did not stop there.

The Queens, New York, star threw jabs at Megan’s year-long shooting trial against Tory Lanez, questioning if she was shot in the foot by the Canadian rapper during their 2020 roadside dispute. She also criticized the 30-year-old rhymer for sleeping with Lanez and alleged that she lied about having liposuction.

“Why did you lie about your lipo? Fucking your best friend, man is crazy. You the type, though,” she rapped midway through the heated track.

“F–k you get shot with no scar?”

Before sharing the song in full, Nicki told fans on Jan. 28 that she was waiting for the perfect moment to drop the new single.

“It’s been ready for two days. Just was tryna be cool & let her get her lil streams,” she wrote. “Wasn’t gon say anything. But I remember how everyone kept my name in their mouth & how I said the next person mention my family gon regret it. Btw, they haven’t even heard the song. Who said it’s even a “diss?” Never even knew I had this much power.”

The internet shared mixed reactions about Nicki Minaj’s “Big Foot.”

Nicki’s “Big Foot” went trending across X, formerly Twitter, after it dropped on Monday, and social media users had a lot to say about the new song. Some netizens wrote that the rhymer’s punchlines were weak and no match for Megan. Naysayers called Nicki’s clapback “elementary” and wondered if the single was a prelude to the actual track. One user called it the “worst diss” in history.

The Barbz, Nicki’s dedicated fanbase, stepped in to defend the rapper amid the backlash. They applauded the mother of one’s shady bars and argued that she was protecting her rap “crown” with the fiery song. Take a look at the reactions below.

Nicki Minaj speaks out about the track after “Big Foot” trends on X.

Nicki Minaj isn’t letting the criticism get to her head. On Monday, the rapper took to X to boast about the new single after it debuted, stating that she had reached No. 2 on the iTunes Single chart without promo and a music video, but it looks like Megan’s “Hiss” has taken the No. 1 spot on the list since the time of her post.

Again, she also threw shade at Megan for sleeping with Tory Lanez, who was allegedly in a relationship with the star’s former best friend, Kelsey Nicole Harris, at the time. She attached a video of Nicole calling out the rapper for creeping with the Canadian star.

Yikes!

What are your thoughts on “Big Foot?” Is It better than “Hiss?”

