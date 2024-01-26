MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media users think there’s beef brewing between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion.

On Jan. 26, Nicki responded on X, formerly Twitter, after Megan shared her fiery new track “Hiss.” Inside the buzzing song, the Houston hottie appears to throw shade at the Queens, New York, native and her husband, Kenneth Petty.

“These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law,” the star — who also rhymes under the name Tina Snow — raps on the viral song.

Megan seemingly throws shades at Petty’s sex offender case.

Netizens believe that the shady bar is a direct diss at Petty’s sex offender status. In July 2022, Petty was sentenced to three years probation for failing to register as a sex offender in California. In 1995, he was convicted for the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl and spent four years in prison for the egregious crime. The victim, Jennifer Hough, later accused Nicki of trying to intimidate and bribe her into recanting her allegations against Petty.

Megan’s Law, enacted in 1996, is a federal law that requires law enforcement to disclose information about sex offenders to “protect the public,” according to the Cornell Law School.

Nicki seemed amused by Megan’s diss track because the “Anaconda” rapper took to X with a gif of Abby Lee Miller from Dance Moms laughing shortly after the rapper lit up social media with her spicy song.

Nicki Minaj responds to “Hiss” with her own diss track.

Hours later, the Pink Friday 2 artist seemingly clapped back at Megan’s “Hiss” with her very own diss track. During an Instagram Live session, Nicki played a snippet of the forthcoming song for fans, and inside, the rapper threw a jab at Megan’s shooting trial against Tory Lanez.

“Bad bitch, she like 6 foot, I call her big foot. The bitch fell off, I said get up on your good foot,” Nicki raps at the beginning of the song.

Later on in her Instagram Live session, the mother of one mocked the Grammy Award-winning rhymer’s southern accident.

“First you got to find the beat! You gotta catch the beat!” the “Everybody” rapper added. “And until you catch that beat, you will be running on your good foot for the rest of your sorry days. You gon’ have to skip bitch!”

Yikes!

Megan isn’t letting Nicki’s new song ruin her day. The 28-year-old emcee posted a picture of herself laughing off the fiery diss track on her Instagram Story Thursday morning, but it doesn’t look like the heat between the rap stars will simmer anytime soon.

On X, Nicki continued to apply pressure on the “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker.

The rapper followed up her messy Instagram Live session with a picture of her foot, another blatant jab at Megan, who was shot in her foot during her 2020 roadside dispute with Tory Lanez. One netizen noticed that the Queen rapper liked over 100 hate tweets related to the Houston star.

Check out all the messiness below.

RELATED CONTENT: Megan Thee Stallion Is Funding Her Own Music Career, ‘I Have No Label Right Now’