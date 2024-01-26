MadameNoire Featured Video

Women on TikTok are raving about the handsome and hunky Salt & Pepper Gang who hail from Houston, Texas, — and some are willing to risk it all for the fine group of distinguished gentlemen.

On Jan. 13, a TikTok user named @theaddyro reposted a video from the hot group’s Instagram page, that captured them strolling into Phil & Derek’s, a Houston restaurant, for their calendar release party.

The Salt & Pepper Gang, comprised of community leaders, mentors and activists, made a dramatic entrance, strolling into the restaurant one by one to show off their dapper outfits and fine faces. Usher’s hit song “Superstar” played in the background as the group strutted their stuff for fans.

Donning a forest green blazer and black slacks, the first handsome group member of the Salt & Pepper Gang strolled into Phil & Derek’s with a cigar. The good-looking fellow stopped briefly to show off his swaggy attire before letting the second member walk in to receive some shine. Jacked with muscles and a fit physique the second sexy gent, who goes by the name of Terrance, flashed a sweet smile, drawing screams and a small applause from attendees at the restaurant. The rest of the group trudged behind the gorgeous silver fox — and they looked incredible.

Members of the Salt & Pepper Gang walked into the restaurant dressed to impress in colorful suits and fedoras. Towards the tail end of the video, which racked up over 600,000 likes, one of the fine men twirled for eventgoers, which sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Women on TikTok go wild for the Salt & Pepper Gang.

In the comments section, women on TikTok showered the hunky group with praise and compliments. Some women couldn’t get enough of Terrance, who left a trail of fire and desire as soon as he stepped into the restaurant. A few female netizens pondered whether members of the gorgeous group were single.

“Wait we all came for number 2.” “They salt and pepper gang. I got the shaker.” “Number 2, red suit and the last one.” “I watched this a million times.” “I only seen about 4 wedding rings & I love that for us.” “All the men are pure trouble ladies.” “I want the second one. What’s the Amazon link?”

Who are the Salt & Pepper Gang?

Founded by Rico Davis, the Salt & Pepper Gang loves giving back to their community in Houston. According to the group’s website, the distinguished network of businessmen, educators and leaders work together to empower and mentor minority youth in the city. They also provide mental health counseling and social etiquette courses to young men in which they stress the importance of well-being, education and the power of dressing for success.

During an interview with CW39 Houston Jan. 4, Davis spoke about the importance of the Salt & Pepper Gang’s mission.

“I started the group, why? Because I see there’s a need when it comes to young men and fashion. I felt like if I can get a group of distinguished gentlemen together when they walk in the room, we can make our presence known,” Davis said. “Dress, smell good, talk good and appearance is everything.”

When asked why the group of gentlemen love embracing their sexy grays, Davis said that it was all part of their “distinguished look.”

“A lot of people always say, you get better with time and we’re going to embrace it. I feel like it looks good on us,” he added.

