MadameNoire Featured Video

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and his wife Bianca Censori have been married for a year now, and apparently, Yeezus is scratching his head trying to figure out why his wife isn’t pregnant with his fifth child yet.

A source reportedly told the National Enquirer that the Donda rapper is not only baffled that he has yet to conceive a child with the woman he married about a month after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized, but he blames his second wife for it when the fault actually lies within his own bedroom performance—or lack thereof.

“Kanye’s all about projecting an image he’s a virile, baby-making stud — but that’s far from the truth,” the course told the Enquirer. “Sure, he parades his wife around like some sex toy. But most nights, she goes to bed alone — and he’s up until sunrise surrounded by all his yes men!”

The source also implied that the 46-year-old Chicago native isn’t spending the necessary quality time needed to get Censori, 29, pregnant, and “instead of realizing where he went wrong, he’s blaming her” and “sending” her to get in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Maybe this is why Bianca’s loved ones allegedly tried to avoid this whole marriage by holding an intervention with the hopes that she would “wake the fuck up” to Ye’s “controlling ways.”

It’s always been challenging to figure out what’s going on in Ye and Bianca’s relationship. One day, rumors are floating around that the architectural designer is “turned off” by her husband’s body odor, and a month later, the couple is getting banned from boating in Venice after appearing to take the song “Anytime, Any Place” way too seriously. One day, they’re posting intimate couples’ photos to Instagram, and next thing you know, Ye is getting clowned for dressing Bianca up like she’s going to a funeral in Whoville.

Whether or not Censori uses IVF to get pregnant or the old-fashioned way, we wish them the best.