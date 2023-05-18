MadameNoire Featured Video

Kanye West’s spiritual and unofficial wife, Bianca Censori, is the rapper’s new muse, being the first to model the latest collection from his famed fashion line Yeezy. While the visionary’s clothing has been known to raise eyebrows in the past, this new drop raises concerns about its blasphemous themes.

The artist currently known as Ye had his wife in a nearly nude ensemble. The look comprised of a Black rectangle tape-like structure on Censori’s chest area, with opaque black tights over boots that led to a black strip of cloth to conceal her genitalia.

However, the backside created even more controversy for the already infamous star, with his wife-now-model’s entire ass exposed with her crack adorned with a black cross.

The photo shoot was shared to social media on May 16 by designer Mowalola Ogunlesi, who Ye personally selected to oversee the now defunct Yeezy collaboration with American clothing brand Gap, according to TMZ.

The rapper and new model are being thrust back into the media spotlight with a look many are clowning on social media because it’s basically a sticky tape fit and not very Christ-like.

The father of four has been very vocal in the past about his connection to his Christian faith, yet commenters on the post are not with the display, with one going as far to say, “This ain’t Christ-Like.”

Despite the irreverent claims, at least one person from Ye’s past is a fan of the look. Julia Fox, who dated the 45-year-old for approximately two months in early 2022, commented with a series of heart eye emojis under Ogunlesi’s post, signaling her support of the vision.

The disastrous fit will undoubtedly spark more intrigue for the rest of the pieces from this new wave of Yeezy in its post-Adidas era, which may be precisely what its contentious founder wants.

The couple symbolically wed in a spiritual ceremony revealed in early January. Although spotted at church with Ye’s eldest daughter North and masked up at the Fear of God Fashion Show back in April, the second wife of Ye has been relatively under the radar with the “Bound 2” artist.