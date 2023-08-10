MadameNoire Featured Video

Another day, another equally mysterious and odd blind item about Kanye West.

The latest rumor claims the Yeezy mogul’s allegedly poor hygiene has distressed his spiritual wife, Bianca Censori. Various sources with unspecified connections to the Donda rapper claimed Kanye’s body odor in the summer sun has become an overpowering issue for his beau, whom he spiritually wed over half a year ago.

Apparently, the artist’s frequently layered outfits combined with his alleged deodorant and shower avoidance have caused an unfortunate and smelly problem.

“He wears these outfits partly because he genuinely believes they showcase his fashion genius and forward-thinking,” a source told Radar Online. “But it’s also to cover him having gained a little weight.”

“It’s a serious stench when the layers come off, and he’s dripping in sweat head to toe — especially as he’s not big on showering — and poor Bianca’s nostrils are on the receiving end,” claimed another.

“He’s got to be cooking under those layers,” added a third shady informer. “His B.O. is something awful since he rarely uses deodorant.”

Kanye’s hygiene issue was reportedly a cause of turmoil for Kim Kardashian as well.

“In the beginning, Kanye’s mode of dressing was an enigma. Now, it’s just a stink,” someone told the National Enquirer. “Kim [Kardashian] got used to the smell — but only after years of torture.”

The Grammy award-winning musician has rocked covered-up all-black ‘fits in recently — usually with Bianca by his side.

In Italy in early August, paparazzi captured the Yeezy artist walking around barefoot on Rome’s cobblestones. Kanye wore a blazer with no shirt underneath and trousers during one of the couple’s outings. Then, ahead of his performance at Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus concert, the father of four rocked a long-sleeve button-up top and another pair of slacks.

It’s unclear where these outlets pulled these sources from or whether Bianca’s feelings about Kanye’s odor are true. We can only imagine what new thing the rumor mill will spin next.

RELATED CONTENT: “Lil Meech Responds After Woman Claims He Has Bad B.O. And Smells Like ‘A Pound Of Onions'”