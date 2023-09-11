MadameNoire Featured Video

Kanye West literally showed his ass publicly on a boat in Venice — then got banned for it.

The Donda rapper is back in the news after the sight of his bear behind took Venice by surprise and seemingly the internet by storm. Snapshots shared by the Daily Mail not only captured Kanye’s exposed bottom — but also suggestive pictures of the rapper’s wife. The latter, Bianca Censori, was seemingly kneeling in front of the musician with her head near his crotch while his pants were down.

X users speculated the couple was in the middle of a lewd act when the revealing photos and video were taken.

Saying Kanye’s display of indecency has ruffled feathers of Italian officials would be an understatement.

A representative for the water taxi company the rapper and his wife cruised with said the duo are banned from their boats for life and would have been reported to Venetian authorities if the water vehicle’s driver saw anything inappropriate. Apparently, the latter had an obstructed view of the couple and was busy steering the boat.

“We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats,” a Venezia Turismo Motascafi representative told the Daily Mail.

A source reportedly connected to Venice police added that “breaches” of public decorum are “severely punished,” whether committed by tourists or locals.

“You could clearly see his trousers were half down and we have received complaints from people who witnessed it. Now we have identified the driver of the boat and we will be asking him what he saw as well. The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant Embassies. The offense being investigated is acts contrary to public decency which is punishable by an administrative sanction.”

Other Venetians cited as displeased with Kanye and Bianca’s seemingly lewd public display were Elisabetta Pesce, councilor for public security in Venice, and “a source close to the city’s mayor.”

As MadameNoire previously reported, Kanye and Bianca allegedly tied the knot in a non-legally binding ceremony in January.

During the couple’s summer in Venice, the rapper has made headlines for his hygiene, and the new bride has made news for her skin-tight, revealing outfits. Regarding the latter, Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian is reportedly “desperately embarrassed” and worried.

A source for the SKIMS founder told Page Six in late August that she has concerns regarding how she’ll explain photos of Bianca in skimpy outfits to the former couple’s four young children.

Additionally, a separate source said in early September that Bianca’s friend group is “extremely concerned” about her, as her Italian antics with her new husband are reportedly out of character.

“This isn’t who she is,” the source claimed in coverage of the Daily Mail.

“Kanye is trying to make Bianca into a radicalized version of Kim – almost like Kim 2.0,” they added. “The difference is that when Kim was with Kanye, he was respected in the fashion world. He has since lost this respect.”

