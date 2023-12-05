MadameNoire Featured Video

Ashanti and Nelly fueled pregnancy rumors over the weekend, and a source says the news is true.

The happily rekindled couple both placed their hands on Ashanti’s belly and shared a look between themselves during a seemingly meaningful moment on stage Dec. 3, at Nelly’s Black and White Ball in his hometown, St. Louis, Missouri. The couple was dressed to the nines in formal, all-black outfits. They embraced each other, laughed and smiled while they lightly touched Ashanti’s stomach.

The couple continuously reached for the R&B heavyweight’s possibly pregnant belly while the DJ hyped up the crowd to yell “Seal the deal!” at the music makers — seemingly a push for them to marry.

While on stage, the couple’s giddiness and love overflowed.

A source has additionally told Us Weekly that “Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together.”

The child will be the couple’s first together and Ashanti’s only. Nelly has two kids — daughter Chanelle, 29, and son Cornell Haynes III, 24 — whom he shares with his ex, Channetta Valentine.

Ashanti, 43, and Nelly, 49, first dated from 2003 to 2013. After their decade-long love affair ran its course, it was years before the musicians spoke to each other again — let alone fell back in love.

The musicians’ timeline picked back up when fans noticed how Nelly beelined across the room at a 2021 Verzuz battle just to get close to his former girlfriend and hug her. Since then, many internet users pushed for the couple to get that ole’ thing back and rekindle their love. The way the duo frequently hit the stage together and let their hot and heavy chemistry flow continuously fueled the flames that they were dating again.

In February 2023, Instagram detectives uncovered that the musicians were rocking the same bling and were seemingly enjoying each other’s company in the same place. Then, the singer and the rapper were spotted holding hands together in April at the Gervonta Davis versus Ryan Garcia boxing match in Las Vegas. The two finally confirmed that they were dating again in September. Nelly wrote a loving tribute to the “Rain on Me” singer and serenaded her with ’90s love songs for her birthday in October.

Ahead of his birthday last month, Nelly said Ashanti gave him the best gift ever — besides his kids — when the songstress surprised him with his dream car at the rapper’s military-inspired birthday bash.

Neither Nelly nor Ashanti has confirmed the pregnancy news. Still, we’re bursting with joy for the couple about their reported new chapter as parents together. If the rumor is true, we wish Ashanti a safe pregnancy and that she and Nelly have a healthy baby!

